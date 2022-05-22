Nick Knowles – TV presenter and DIY SOS guru – previously revealed how a worrying health scare made him rethink his life.

The 59-year-old star, who presents Nick Knowles’ Big House Clear Out on Channel 5 today (May 22), suffered a ruptured sinus artery in 2014,

Nick Knowles said yoga and vegan helped him turn his health around (Credit: SplashNews)

Nick Knowles forced to change his lifestyle

In an interview with Big Issue in 2016, Nick opened up.

“I had to find a better way to manage my health after a scare [a stress-related ruptured sinus artery in 2014].

“I knew I couldn’t change my pace; it’s who I am. But it was plainly an issue. I was on the way to doing to myself what my father had done to himself.

“So I went to a retreat in Thailand. I took up yoga, became vegan, and they’ve worked well for me.”

Nick also opened up in 2019 about how he keeps himself fit and trim.

Speaking to the Mirror, he explained: “I am on my feet all day with DIY SOS, and so that keeps me fairly fit.

“I am not fully vegan – I have never gone the whole hog, and do eat some meat, but I try to keep myself in decent nick.”

Nick Knowles has opened up about his health. (Credit: SplashNews)

Nick’s ongoing health battle

In another interview, Nick has opened up about another health struggle. He revealed he didn’t tell anyone about his struggle with Long COVID out of fear he wouldn’t get work.

Last year, the TV presenter revealed how his battle with COVID left him with shortness of breath. The star appeared on ITV’s Lorraine at the end of 2021 to talk about how it had affected him.

He shared: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown. Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.”

He added: “I had, what my doctors described, Long COVID for about 10 months. No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clear Out, Channel 5, 1.40pm, Sunday May 22.

