DIY SOS star Nick Knowles broke down in tears and walked away from BBC cameras during an emotional moment on the show yesterday (Tuesday, May 24).

The 59-year-old was overcome with emotion as he and his team unveiled the work they’d done to restore an adventure playground in Bristol.

Nick had a big challenge on his hands (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles on DIY SOS

DIY SOS took an emotional turn yesterday as its host, Nick, broke down in tears.

The show on BBC One yesterday focused on Nick and his team restoring an adventure playground in Southmead, Bristol.

The Ranch, as the playground is known, was built by the community, however, it was burned down by vandals.

Read more: Nick Knowles on reason behind weight gain during lockdown

Nick and his team’s task during yesterday’s episode was to restore the playground to its former glory.

In a stroke of luck, The Ranch wasn’t even initially meant to be visited on the show. However, after another project fell through, the team fell back on The Ranch.

One of the playworkers described the turn of events as a “miracle”.

Nick took a moment to compose himself (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles in tears

The DIY SOS team worked around the clock to get The Ranch back to how it used to be. The outdoor spaces were restored, and an extra special surprise was provided by the DIY SOS team – which left Nick in tears.

Fighting back tears, Nick unveiled a special recording studio for the older children to use.

“This is above and beyond anything we could have possibly dreamed of,” one of the playworkers said.

“I’m in shock, this is… The teenagers are going to be elated, this is phenomenal.”

When asked if they were keeping the equipment and guitars, Nick simply nodded.

“Oh my God, this is what youth needs…,” one of the workers added, but it was all too much for Nick, who turned and walked away, visibly emotional.

Nick received praise from viewers (Credit: BBC)

“Nick, he’s crying,” one of the locals pointed out. “We can’t thank you enough.”

“I can’t even get through this,” Nick said as he turned away from the cameras and dried his eyes.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to gush over last night’s episode.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

“I don’t know why I do this to myself. @MrNickKnowles my admiration and respect for you and your team grows every time I watch one of your episodes of @DIYSOS. You are clearly #oneofakind and I would love to meet you one day,” one viewer said.

“@MrNickKnowles lost it, I’ve lost it,” another tweeted.

“@MrNickKnowles what an episode tonight,” a third said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.