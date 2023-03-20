DIY SOS star Nick Knowles issues desperate plea for help as he shares heartbreaking news

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has asked fans for help as he shared the heartbreaking news that a previous build was “broken into and damaged”.

The Little Miracles Centre was built by Nick and the DIY SOS team back in 2013, but it was broken into earlier this month.

Nick has now asked fans who live locally to help repair the centre, which helps children with disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Presenter Nick Knowles shared heartbreaking DIY SOS news (Credit: ITV)

The Little Miracles Centre, The Spinney, in Peterborough has been “broken into”.

Nick shared his plea for help as he ranted about the damage done to the charity.

It was broken into and damaged! Who does that to a child disability centre?

He wrote: “If you’re in the Peterborough area and can help this wonderful charity by helping to repair the beautiful building built by volunteers for children with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses.

“It was broken into and damaged! Who does that to a child disability centre?”

Host Nick confirmed DIY SOS hasn’t been commissioned for a new series yet (Credit: BBC)

Nick shared an update on the future of DIY SOS

Nick also shared an update on the future of DIY SOS. It last returned for a Children in Need Special in November 2022.

As a fan sent him a plea for help with a build, Nick confirmed the BBC hasn’t commissioned another series yet.

He wrote: “It certainly is a very worthwhile cause. But we have not yet been commissioned by BBC for any more house builds.

“All applications must go through the BBC website for fairness.”

So, there’s no word yet on when DIY SOS will return for another series.

Meanwhile, Nick’s show, Amazing Railway Adventures, continues on Channel 5 this Friday (March 24).

