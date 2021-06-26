Nick Hewer was surprised with sweet gifts from his Countdown pals following his retirement from the show.

The 77-year-old telly star bid farewell to Countdown on Friday (June 25) after deciding it is time to “find a pair of slippers”.

And to show just how valued he has been for the past decade, Nick’s friends have showered him with presents.

Nick Hewer left Countdown on Friday (Credit: C4)

Read more: Countdown star Rachel Riley reveals pregnancy struggles in new bump snap

Nick Hewer leaves Countdown: What did he receive?

Taking to Twitter following his final Countdown episode, Nick thanked his co-stars and colleagues.

He tweeted: “What a surprise to find a big bunch of flowers and a bottle of bubbly at my door today – from the Countdown team – for my last show.

“Thanks a million to a great team and a big thank you to all those who sent their best wishes to me as I begin my search for a pair of slippers.”

Nick’s friend and Countdown co-host Rachel Riley was quick to reply to his post.

Congratulations on a wonderful decade @Nick_Hewer. End of an era! You will be missed ❤️🫖🕛 https://t.co/ajp8wpr1QJ pic.twitter.com/BhQPb1Sfwh — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) June 25, 2021

She told him: “Congratulations on a wonderful decade @NickHewer. End of an era! You will be missed.”

Nick became a household name in the noughties after starring as Lord Alan Sugar’s righthand man on The Apprentice.

In January 2012, he took over hosting Countdown from Jeff Stelling and was an instant hit with viewers.

Nick enjoyed almost 10 years on the show before announcing his shock departure in December last year.

It came as Countdown returned to screens after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why did Nick Hewer quit?

He told fans on Twitter: “Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life and I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year.

“As someone in his 77th year who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog.”

Nick announced his Countdown departure in December (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nick continued: “Let me thank the broadcasters Channel 4, the truly dedicated and unwaveringly professional studio crew and production staff at ITV Studios who make the programmes, all 250 or so a year, my wonderfully talented co-hosts Susie Dent and Rachel Riley but above all, the quirky genius of producer Damian Eadie, who never ceases to amuse and who always demands the best of us.

“And a sincere thanks to our loyal viewers and of course the legions of contestants who battle their brains out for the chance of carrying off the Richard Whiteley Trophy or a priceless teapot.”

Who is replacing Nick?

Nick will be replaced by former Watchdog and The Weakest Link host Anne Robinson.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily in February, he said: “[Anne’s] a hugely professional presenter so I’m sure it’ll all go swimmingly well.”

Anne Robinson will be replacing Nick Hewer on Countdown (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Nick Hewer delivers his verdict on Anne Robinson ahead of Countdown debut

He added: “I don’t know her to be honest. I’ve never met her. But I think she could teach me quite a lot and I’m not sure the reverse is true.”

Fans are gutted to see him go, however, with many sharing their sadness on the social media platform.

I think she could teach me quite a lot and I’m not sure the reverse is true

One tweeted: “Nick. You will be missed most definitely. You are the best since Richard with Carol.

“Don’t worry about Susie and Rachel, they’re brill, they will be fine. Very capable ladies. Take care and thank you. It’s an all girl show now Girls. Go for it.”

Another told him: “Don’t be a stranger, Nick. An occasional visit to Dictionary Corner would be lovely.”

Will you miss Nick? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know