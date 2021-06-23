Nick Hewer delivers his verdict on Anne Robinson ahead of Countdown debut

Countdown welcomes Anne Robinson to the chair next week, and Nick Hewer has given his verdict.

The 77-year-old presenter, whose final show is on Friday (June 25), gave his opinion on how Anne will do in the hotseat on GMB today.

Nick think Anne will be terrific!

What was Nick’s verdict on Anne Robinson in Countdown?

Host Susanna Reid seemed surprised at the fact that Nick had never met Anne.

“I haven’t!” he replied.

“I hope I will one day. I remember her, of course, from The Weakest Link. She’s fine, that was an act and on Countdown she will be entirely different.

“I think she’ll be terrific.”

Anne sent Nick a message from the Countdown studio

What did Anne say to Nick?

It was then Susanna and co-host Adil Ray showed a video message from Anne to Nick.

She said: “Hello Nick, I’m sitting in your chair but they’ve had to put a platform behind me because I’m shorter and dumpier than you are.

“I know that you were looking at that clock for 10 years and eating hundreds of Ripple chocolate bars. I don’t eat those, I have calorie-free food in the fridge.

“Have a wonderful retirement. I don’t know how long I’ll go on for, but as you know women do last longer in jobs than men.”

Cutting back to Adil, he said: “She’s set the tone hasn’t she, for that show!”

Anne is preparing to take over the Countdown job

“It’s a tough old gig”

Nick said the message was lovely and said: “She’ll be terrific.

“She’s a real professional, she’s a great broadcaster and she knows exactly what she’s doing.

Nick then revealed that spending so much time at home during lockdown helped him made his decision to retire from the show.

He also warned Anne about Countdown: “It’s a tough old gig. Five shows a day and by show four day two you’re like ‘oh no!'”

“I think she will love it because she’s going to be great with the contestants, who are very nervous. She will look after them.”