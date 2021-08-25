Niall Horan guest hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live: How to watch in the UK?

Niall Horan ditched his pop career for the night and guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (August 24).

The former One Direction singer took over from the usual host to try his hand at hosting duties.

He interviewed the likes of pop star Lizzo and boyband The Jonas Brothers.

Niall Horan guested hosted an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live (Credit: Twitter)

How can I watch Niall Horan on Jimmy Kimmel in the UK?

Sadly, UK viewers are currently unable to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live in the UK.

US viewers can watch the show live, or stream it on Hulu.

However, the streaming service is not currently available in the UK.

But fear not, UK fans can watch clips from the show on its official YouTube account.

Niall’s full opening monologue has been posted, so fans can watch the cheeky chappy giving comedy a go below.

What are the reviews saying about Niall on Jimmy Kimmel Live?

Fans seemed to be loving Niall’s new job.

“Yes. I stan Niall Horan. Why is that hard to believe?” tweeted a viewer.

A second said: “Niall Horan calling Simon Cowell a demon on national television is everything to me.”

Won’t forget tonight . Thank you @JimmyKimmelLive for having me. Thank you to the team for making it so comfortable. Tune in to ABC tonight to watch ! #Kimmel pic.twitter.com/JScVS1RZce — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 25, 2021

niall horan hear me out: pic.twitter.com/jlIVeO56be — cam (@pshorandrunk) August 25, 2021

After Jimmy Kimmel, all I can say is :I wanna marry niall horan — carol ♥️ (@savemyselfashe) August 25, 2021

i do not apologize for the person i will become while watching niall horan host jimmy kimmel live — kay (@niallhenergy) August 24, 2021

Niall Horan calling simon cowel a demon on national television is everything to me — gesundheit²⁸ ☀️ (@ltpolaroids) August 25, 2021

“Niall James Horan, you did amazing! So proud of you. I was in like 5 seconds and already grinning like a fool!” tweeted a third viewer.

While a fourth added: “Niall you were such a brilliant host! You were so hilarious. I Loved the way you were with all your guests, you’re clearly a natural!”

Niall’s fans weren’t the only ones who appeared to enjoy his hosting stint, his guests seemed pretty happy too.

Sparks seemed to fly between the 1D star and singer Lizzo during her interview.

“I think you’re giving me a One Erection, baby,” joked the Juice singer at one point to the shock of the live audience.

Fans can check out some of the other interviews and comedy skits from last night over on YouTube here.

