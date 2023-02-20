News on Nicola Bulley was discussed on This Morning and Loose Women today following news that a body had been found.

However, viewers were unhappy with the coverage, with some urging for the shows to “just leave it be for the family’s sake”.

Nicola was discussed on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Bulley news coverage on This Morning and Loose Women today

Yesterday (Sunday, February 20) saw some sad news emerge from the Nicola Bulley investigation.

A body was found in the river yesterday by two dog walkers – around a mile away from where she went missing on January 27.

Police have subsequently confirmed this is Nicola.

As expected, the news has been discussed at length on various news channels and tv shows since it broke – This Morning and Loose Women included.

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Phillip Schofield welcome Camilla Tominey and Tom Swarbrick onto the show.

Together they discussed the latest news and wondered whether the search for Nicola was finally over.

Meanwhile, the Loose Women panelists – led by Ruth Langsford – discussed the latest update too.

“We all try and imagine how we would feel – and I don’t think you can imagine to that level,” Coleen Nolan said of the family’s “agony”.

Viewers slammed the shows (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam coverage of Nicola Bulley news

Despite the importance of the coverage, some viewers were of the opinion that enough was enough.

Many took to Twitter to urge the shows to “leave it for the sake of the family”.

“Ghoulish behaviour by a programme,” one viewer wrote of This Morning’s coverage.

I thought they’d stop gossiping about Nicola Bulley today out of respect for her family.

“It’s so ghoulish to keep discussing the Nicola Bulley case while the family are awaiting formal identification of the body. Just leave it be for their sake,” another said of Loose Women‘s coverage.

“#loosewomen You are unbelievable! Whining about people speculating about Nicola while speculating about Nicola, just like those muppets on This Morning,” a third wrote.

“I thought they’d stop gossiping about Nicola Bulley today out of respect for her family. They’ve done nothing but moan about the public but these shows have behaved in a real ghoulish manner,” another said of This Morning.

Nicola has been missing since January 27 (Credit: BBC)

Latest update on search for mother-of-two

Yesterday came the news that a body had been found in the river – one mile away from where Nicola vanished.

They informed Nicola’s family of the developments.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time,” Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement at the time.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times,” they later said.

Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, then gave a brief statement to Sky News.

“No words right now, just agony. We’re all together, we have to be strong,” he said.

Since confirmation of Nicola’s death, the family has said, “Nikki, we can let you rest now.”

