New Tenable episodes coming – and we have the return date!

Quiz show fans, get excited – Tenable is returning. And we don’t have long to wait at all…

ITV’s teatime quiz is hosted by Warwick Davis, and centres around building lists.

Tenable return date confirmed for autumn 2023

The aim of the game is to get as many answers out of a possible 10, based around a certain topic. For example, the first 10 Bond films.

Warwick Davis hosts the quiz (Credit: ITV)

After a certain amount of incorrect answers, players are eliminated.

In a savage turn of phrase, the ousted contestant is told: “You are terrible at Tenable.”

But, should you climb your way up the Tenable ladder, you could win as much as £125,000.

Fans of the guessing game will be thrilled to know Tenable is returning very soon.

The show returns in September after a short hiatus (Credit: ITV)

Warwick will be back on screens from Monday, September 11th at 3pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What else has Warwick Davis hosted?

The actor is a natural quiz show host, but also boasts a glittering film career. He has starred in Harry Potter and the Star Wars prequels with major stars.

However, he has revealed his favourite person to work with is his son, Harrison.

Warwick indicated one particular TV project holds some very special memories due to Harrison’s involvement.

Warwick enjoys working with his family (Credit: Splash News)

He plays the lead in animated children’s show Moley, also starring Dame Julie Walters and Charles Dance.

But despite featuring alongside other big names, the Willow star was also reunited with his teenage son, who has frequently been cast in projects his dad has been involved in.

In this case, Harrison is the voice behind Cheese, Moley’s biggest fan.

Warwick explained to the Express: “The director and the producer were on Zoom watching the recording with me.

“So Harrison sat there and did a few lines and they loved what he did.

“And he did such a lot of emotion, he actually brought tears to the director’s eyes when he was recording.”

