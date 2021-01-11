New Sex and the City: Why do Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker hate each other?

Sex and the City fans were overjoyed this morning when the hit show’s US home – HBO – announced that ‘the story would continue’.

But the delight was tempered by the news that one of its stars, Kim Cattrall, would not be returning for the new series.

So why is Kim, 64 not returning, and why does the star and Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly hate each other?

What’s going to happen in the new Sex And The City?

The series, which starred Sarah, Kim, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon was a huge hit in the late 1990s.

It told the story of four singleton pals in affluent New York who tried – and often failed – to find love.

It ran for six series and two movies, and became a huge hit thanks to its racy storylines and savage humour.

Today (Monday January 11), the stars announced that it would be coming back for a brand new series.

Samantha and Carrie in a classic episode (Credit: YouTube)

Why do Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall apparently not like each other?

Rumours of infighting between the pair have always existed, strengthening after Kim did not appear in the third SATC movie.

In 2004, Kim told Jonathan Ross that money was behind the feud.

Reports claim that Sarah took an executive producer’s role on the show, which bumped up her pay.

“I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City,” Kim said.

“When they didn’t seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on.”

There has long been rumours of a feud between the two (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

“We’re professional actresses”

The feud got so bad, The Telegraph reported, that the two “wouldn’t even sit together at meal times”.

At the 2008 Emmy Awards, Sarah, Kristin and Cynthia all sat together, while Kim sat apart from the group.

Kim reportedly said: “Are we the best of friends? No. We’re professional actresses. We have our own separate lives.”

Despite Sarah saying that she “adores” Kim, the rumours persisted.

Kim said there would be no more Sex and the City for her (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

In 2017, Kim appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and admitted that she was never really friends with the rest of the cast.

She also revealed she would not take part in any more SATC projects.

Kim said: “Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it?

“What haven’t I done? I feel that the show was the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies.”

“Exploiting grief”

In 2018, Kim’s 55-year-old brother went missing and was tragically found dead.

Reports claim that Sarah reached out privately to her co-star to offer her support, as well as sending an Instagram message.

However, Kim blasted her for “exploiting” her brother’s death.

She wrote on Instagram: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.

“So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

