Don’t know what to watch on Netflix or stream in May 2021? Worry not!

May is here and thankfully so is a load of brand new content from all your streaming favourites – and it’s not just Netflix you need to keep an eye on

From new dramas to feel-good family movies to fantastic comedies – these streaming services have you covered.

Here we round up some of the best offering released in the month ahead.

So take a look at what the likes of Now TV, Netflix and more have to offer this month…

Now TV

Now TV features multiple new dramas this month. Here’s just a few…

Bloods: Season One (May 5th)

Jane Horrocks and Samson Kayo star in this brand new six-part comedy series on Sky One.

They star as paramedic partners in South London who strike up an unlikely yet inevitably hilarious friendship.

Domina: Season One (May 14)

Historical drama Domina will be available to stream in May 2021 (Credit: Sky)

Power politics of Ancient Rome are explored through the eyes of Livia Drusilla. A Sky Original, Livia emerges from a naive girl to one of history’s most powerful Empresses.

The Nevers: Part 1 (May 17)

The Nevers is an American science fiction drama set in the Victorian era. Starring Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelley, the show centres around ‘touched’ women who have special powers. Seen as a threat by the powers that be, they are in a race against time to fulfil their mission.

Netflix

Some old favourites return this month as well as some brilliant new films. Here’s what we think you look out for on Netflix this May…

Master of None: Series Three (May 23)

Aziz Ansari’s hit comedy series is finally back for its third series. But this time Aziz won’t be starring in it.

Instead the latest instalment will star Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie who face poignant yet at times laugh-out-loud funny ups and downs playing a married couple.



Army of the Dead (May 21)

Army of the Dead is an exclusive to Netflix film starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick. A zombie heist action film – it is set to be a must for Walking Dead fans!

Dad’s Army (May 16)

The 2016 movie adaption of the classic British comedy series Dad’s Army is finally heading to Netflix. This feel-good movie stars the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and Blake Harrison.

Who Killed Sara? (May 19)

Netflix Thriller Who Killed Sara? will be available to stream in May 2021 (Credit: Netflix)

Spanish thriller series Who Killed Sara? returns for its second series. Last series viewers were left on the edge of their seats as Alex set out to find out who killed his sister Sara in her disturbing parasailing death – and why.

Disney+

Disney+ may be one of the newer streaming services but it’s already had some absolute corkers out. Just take a look at what’s coming out in May…

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (May 4)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is yet another Star Wars themed addition to Disney+’s offerings. This new animation series follows a squad of clones as they explore a changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War.

The Bad Batch is essential viewing for Star Wars fans (Credit: Disney)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked (May 21)

Insider Pixar: Unpacked is an upcoming documentary series that aims to lift the lids on some of Pixar Animation Studios’ biggest secrets.

The people, artistry and origins behind some of Pixar’s greatest hits will be thoroughly examined.

Cruella (May 28)

Cruella, starring Emma Stone, will be available as a pay-per-view movie on Disney+. Indeed, it will be available to purchase via Premier Access. The film follows the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, as first introduced in 101 Dalmations.

What can I stream in May 2021 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime certainly isn’t just useful for its free shipping it also boasts many high-budget original series and movies.

Here’s some of their top content coming out in May 2021…

The Underground Railroad (May 14)

This series reimagines the historic underground railroad (Credit: Amazon Prime)

The Underground Railroad is an upcoming American historical fiction drama that reimagines the movement of the same name.

Historically The Underground Railroad was a network of abolitionists during The Civil War. These volunteers offered safe housing, protected routes and guidance for runaway slaves. However this new series will be set in an alternative timeline, where the railway is an actual train complete with conductors, tracks and tunnels.

Solos (May 25)

Solos is a new ew seven-part anthology that boasts an enviable cast of the likes of Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman. The show says it will ponder what it is to be human as well as how we are all ultimately connected through a great force than ourselves.

Panic (May 28)

Panic is a teen drama series in which graduating teens compete to get out of their dull community. 47 high school seniors are set with various tasks to escape their humdrum town. But things soon take a dark turn and they’re faced with some unpleasant truths and outcomes.

What will you be watching on Nextflix for May? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.