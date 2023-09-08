The most incredible Gogglebox transformations from dramatic weight losses to ‘electric white’ new teeth

Can you believe Channel 4 show Gogglebox has now been on our screens for a whole decade?!

With a 22nd series starting tonight, the show’s stars might as well be members of our own families by now. Their constant presence on their (mostly) unchanging sofas has got us all through numerous changes in our own lives, but we have also been able to witness some pretty big transformations in theirs.

Here are the Gogglebox stars who have changed the most over the years…

Gogglebox: Stephen Webb’s impressive body transformation

Stephen Webb has starred on Gogglebox ever since it first began. In that time, he has been on an inspirational fitness journey, the results of which he proudly showed off in a recent Instagram post.

In heartbreaking news, Stephen and and his husband Daniel announced on Thursday that they will finally be saying farewell to Gogglebox after ten years. We’ll miss them!

The Tapper family

OG Gogglebox viewers will fondly remember the Tapper family made up of dad Jonathan, mum Nikki and kids Josh and Amy, who were on the show until 2018.

Jonathan, who lives with diabetes, completely changed his lifestyle after leaving the show, after reportedly “fighting for his life” with Covid.

Amy proudly shared her dad’s transformation on Instagram, where she has also shared her own weight loss journey.

Amy Tapper was only 13 when Gogglebox began (Credit: Channel 4)

Amy shared that she has lost weight by adopting a healthier lifestyle. Most recently, she opened up about having loose skin.

She said on her Instagram: “Pre-shower thoughts this morning… The part of a weight loss journey no one shows you. Crazy to see but very annoying [laughing emoji].”

Now 23 years old, Amy had only just entered her teenage years when she started on the show. We really did watch her grow up on Gogglebox!

Scarlett Moffatt’s post-Gogglebox transformation

Without doubt the biggest name to come out of Gogglebox is Scarlett Moffatt.

Scarlett Moffatt found fame on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

The show has allowed Scarlett build a career as a TV presenter in her own right, as well as earning her some pretty cool gigs such as I’m A Celeb, Celebrity Bake Off and The Chase Celebrity Special.

Scarlett has changed so much! (Credit: ITV)

But the transformation doesn’t end their for Scarlett. She’s also gone through numerous personal changes, welcoming her first child this summer and becoming a Christian last year.

Scarlett has also transformed herself physically, treating herself to a new set of pearly whites after her teeth were damaged in a bike accident when she was 11.

Jenny

Rivalling Scarlett’s sparkly teeth is fellow Gogglebox star Jenny Newby.

“What colour did you go for? [Bleep] electric white?” Bestie Lee Riley quipped as the show favourite showed off the transformation last series.

He later told her: “If there’s a power cut and it goes dark just smile.”

We love ’em Jenny!

Ellie Warner

Another Gogglebox star who has changed up their appearance is Ellie Warner, who joined the show with her sister Izzi in 2015.

Ellie and Izzi joined Gogglebox in 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie is a hairdresser so it’s not suprising that she enjoys experimenting with her hair. From platinum blonde to pink ombre to neon yellow there doesn’t seem to be a single look Ellie can’t pull off!

Ellie has had every hair colour! (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom Malone

Tom Malone Junior has had such a glow-up! (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom Malone Junior of the Malone Family has also stunned Gogglebox viewers with a hair makeover. In a classic Lockdown move, he discovered bleach in 2020, and hasn’t looked back since.

Izzi Warner

Meanwhile, Ellie’s sister Izzi has showed fans her apparent weight loss in recent years. Fans have picked up on Izzi’s new look and gushed on Instagram over the past couple of years.

One person previously said: “Wow super cute! You have lost so much weight too.”

Another wrote: “Wow you look amazing! How you lost the weight please?”

Fans have picked up on Izzi’s apparent weight loss (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Don’t forget to watch Gogglebox tonight at 9pm on Channel 4!

