The new Countdown host is TV’s Anne Robinson, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The former Weakest Link favourite, 76, will take over the job from Nick Hewer, who announced earlier this year he was stepping away from the Channel 4 game show.

Colin Murray, a Dictionary Corner regular, temporarily replaced Nick as host.

Anne Robinson is taking over from Nick Hewer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Countdown fans say about new host Anne Robinson?

The news divided fans of Countdown, some of whom have claimed they plan to stop watching the programme.

One tweeted: “Oh God, not Anne Robinson? Was hoping for Colin Murray.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “That’s it done for me. Can’t stand the woman. What’s wrong with Colin Murray?”

Colin Murray has been filling in for Nick Hewer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third put: “That’s me turning off, can’t stand the woman, Weakest Link was bad enough. I thought she was gone off our screens for good, how wrong I was.”

That’s it done for me… what’s wrong with Colin Murray?

“I’ve watched it since 1982,” said a fourth. “A female host would have been very welcome, just not that one. I’ll miss it.”

“Ohh no not her,” said a fifth.

“Damn it!” tweeted a sixth, adding: “Had hoped she’d retired.”

Some viewers overjoyed

However, not everyone felt that way.

One said: “I’m honestly so happy about this news. Anne Robinson is the BEST! Her on the Weakest Link. Oh my days! I would be cackling for hours after watching her RIP into people!”

Another put: “OK, looks like I’ll be defo watching @countdown now with Anne Robinson chairing it. I had the pleasure of meeting her some years ago and she was fabulous.”

Someone else said, with a clapping emoji: “Anne Robinson being the new host of Countdown, three women running the show.”

Steph McGovern revealed the news on Monday (February 15) on her show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Channel 4 also confirmed the appointment on social media.

What did Anne Robinson say about being the new Countdown host?

Anne said of her new role in a press statement: “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown. The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic. I am particularly excited to be working alongside the Show’s two other formidable women.

Anne joked she’s toning down her ‘nastiness’ (Credit: Perry Smylie / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

“Worryingly, Susie and Rachel are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another face lift so I’ll have make do with this old one.”

She continued: “Three Clever Girls Do Countdown! Don’t you love the sound of that?

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch, she said: “I’ve had my family here, two grandsons, daughter and son-in-law. It seems like a year they’ve been here doing home-screaming, as I call it, and I really have been practising to be nice… not always successfully. But I am going to tone down my nastiness… sort of!”

