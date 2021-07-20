Common has shared his hopes of returning to Never Have I Ever as the smooth-talking Dr Jackson.

The rapper and actor joined season two of the series as a potential new love interest for Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), Devi’s mother who is still coming to terms with the death of her husband, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

While eventually it didn’t work out, Common is hopeful of Dr Jackson’s return.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “It would be really fun. I would love for Dr. Jackson to come back at some point because Nalini acknowledged that it wasn’t the right time.

Dr Jackson gave Nalini another shot at romance after Mohan’s death (Credit: Netflix)

“Timing is a lot. It’s gotta be the right time. From what Dr. Jackson provided in her life, he might be back. Who knows.”

Dr Jackson proved to be a sore spot for Nalini and Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who ended up snooping on her mum to catch her out.

She believes it’s too soon for her mum to move on, and Nalini also starts struggling with the idea of finding love again away from Mohan.

Common hinted at his return as ‘timing’ was everything (Credit: Netflix)

It’s something that Common understands, and adds that it’s harder because Mohan is so likeable.

“There was something very endearing about him. In watching season 1, I loved seeing him on-screen so I could see where he would be that Hot Dad,” he said. “But I felt like, you know, I’m just going to be who I am, bring what Dr. Jackson would bring.

“But I was aware that this is a charming and incredible guy, but I felt like Dr. Jackson’s charm and his actually caring for Nalini was going to shine through.”

Will there be a season 3?

Currently, there are no announcements for Never Have I Ever season 3.

However, Netflix tends to wait at least 28 days before making any confirmations about the future of any series.

But things do look positive, with the series reaching number one in multiple countries within days of its release.

Mindy Kaling confirmed the show was the number one most viewed Netflix show in at least 18 countries – including the US, India, Germany, Brazil and Italy.

Will we find out what happened after the school dance? Here’s hoping.

Never Have I Ever season 2 is available now on Netflix.

