Saucy Sex/Life is back on the top spot (Credit: Netflix)

1. Netflix UK Top 10 today: Sex/Life

What’s the synopsis? “A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasising about crashes back into her life.”

What are the critics saying about Sex/Life? According to the general consensus on Rotten Tomatoes: “Suffocating its more provocative ideas with steamy interludes and melodramatic writing, this erotic drama is too obsessed with sex to ever fully come to life.”

There’s also a lot of talk about leading man Adam Demos and if his penis in that shower scene is real!

Too Hot To Handle is Netflix’s Love Island alternative (Credit: Netflix)

2. Netflix UK Top 10 Too Hot To Handle

What’s the synopsis? “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

Billed as a rival to Love Island, the second series of Too Hot To Handle has just started on Netflix, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Read more: Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle spin-off Extra Hot

What are the critics saying? We’ve watched it and our verdict is in!

For a programme that should contain no sex, this randy show puts Ex on The Beach and Love Island to shame.

There’s a hilarious collection of characters whose personalities are set to pure chaos.

It’s pretty easy to compare it to Love Island. But beyond surface level, this series is unique – and a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham (Credit: YouTube)

3. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

What’s the synopsis? “When US agent Luke Hobbs is sent to England to stop a deadly biothreat, he’s forced to team up with his nemesis, mercenary Deckard Shaw.”

It’s a triple hunk whammy in this instalment of the franchise. Not only can fit fans ogle Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba is in it too!

What are the critics saying? “Despite some jokes falling flat, Hobbs & Shaw is still a thrilling, nitrous-powered charm machine with Johnson and Statham having a hell of a time at the wheel.”

Normal People fans can lap up the Paul Mescal drama The Decieved (Credit: YouTube)

Netflix UK Top 10 today: 4. The Deceived

What’s the synopsis? “A student’s illicit affair with her married professor takes a sinister turn when a shocking death makes her question their love — and her sanity.”

Emmett J Scanlan and Normal People’s Paul Mescal’s Channel 5 psychological thriller has dropped on Netflix and the reviews are in!

What are the critics saying? “The Deceived is solidly done and manages to touch gracefully on concerns about (especially emotionally) abusive relationships, power dynamics, coercion and how we navigate ever-changing mores.”

The true crime series has got rave reviews (Credit: YouTube)

5. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

What’s the synopsis? “A shocking murder in rural Ireland sets off an increasingly convoluted quest for justice that spans decades and cuts across national borders.”

Read more: Who are the suspects in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

The true crime series is based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French woman found dead near her West Cork holiday home.

What are the critics saying? “Another solid true crime documentary on Netflix.”

The Serpent is now streaming on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

6. The Serpent

What’s the synopsis? “In the 1970s, merciless killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the hippie trail of South Asia. Based on shocking true events.”

Jenna Coleman stars in the drama – a team up with the BBC and Netflix.

What do the critics think? “The Serpent is certainly a slow burn, and it’s jumpy timeline will take some getting used to. But the lead performance by Tahar Rahim, and fine supporting performances by Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber help us stay engaged with the story.”

Pokemon fans are raving about the Netflix series (Credit: YouTube)

7. Pokemon Journeys: The Series

What’s the synopsis? “Young trainer Ash and his new friend Goh become research fellows at Professor Cerise’s laboratory, traveling all over the world to learn about Pokémon.”

What are the critics saying? “The Pokemon anime is truly something special. It’s been around or nearly 25 years and yet the writers are still able to tell great stories.”

Fear Street Part 1 is the first in a new movie trilogy (Credit: Netflix)

8. Fear Street Part 1: 1994

What’s the synopsis? “After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.”

What are the critics saying? “With a back-story that’s to be explored in greater detail over the trilogy’s next two instalments, Fear Street: 1994 is an enjoyable first step.”

Jessica Alba stars in Bad Boys spin-off LA’s Finest (Credit: YouTube)

9. LA’s Finest

What’s the synopsis? “Two cops take on the city’s most dangerous criminals while trying to leave their complicated pasts behind in this spin-off of the Bad Boys franchise.”

There’s one season of the cop drama starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union on the streaming service.

What are the critics saying? “LA’s Finest is a show that could have done well in the mid-2000s. It’s a paint-by-numbers police show with a decent budget, starring known actresses as women who can kick ass and joke with the boys. The problem is that now, it’s dull and it’s lazy.”

CoComelon is back in the top 10 today (Credit: YouTube)

10. CoComelon

What’s the synopsis? “Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with JJ in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!

What are the critics saying? As most of them can’t really talk, their parents and siblings have offered their take on the show – of which there are three seasons on Netflix.

“My two-year-old brother is addicted!”

