Jack returns for series 3 of Virgin River (Credit: YouTube)

1. Netflix UK top 10 today: Virgin River

What’s the synopsis? “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.”

What are the critics saying about Virgin River? “Couldn’t wait for season 3 and theyitdefinitely did NOT disappoint. One day and almost finished watching. Every scene so naturally done. And every bit of scenery shown is so beautifully calming.

“GREAT job AGAIN to the writers and storytellers of this show. The cast bring it all to life so effortlessly. Bring on season 4!” said one fan.

Saucy Sex/Life has been knocked off the top spot (Credit: Netflix)

2. Sex/Life

What’s the synopsis? “A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasising about crashes back into her life.”

What are the critics saying about Sex/Life? According to the general consensus on Rotten Tomatoes: “Suffocating its more provocative ideas with steamy interludes and melodramatic writing, this erotic drama is too obsessed with sex to ever fully come to life.”

There’s also a lot of talk about leading man Adam Demos and if his penis in that shower scene is real!

Will the fourth series of Atypical be the last? (Credit: YouTube)

3. Atypical

What’s the synopsis? “When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery.”

What are the critics saying? “Not every storyline hits the high notes, and there is a definite sense, as season 4 progresses, Atypical is winding down, having run its course and said what it needed to say.

“But it is a beautiful show, celebrating difference, adaptability and an open-hearted approach to life. In the sometimes stagnant world of half-hour sitcoms, it is refreshingly itself.”

There are more stars than you can shake a stick at in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Credit: YouTube)

4. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

What’s the synopsis? “It’s 1969. A TV actor and his stunt-double friend weigh their next move in an LA rocked by change as the scene’s hottest couple arrives next door.”

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie star in this cracker of a film.

What are the critics saying? “Quentin Tarantino returns, refreshed, with this funny, beautiful period piece, wrapping his story’s loopy laces around movie lore and history, and mixing life and art into a cool, wild collage.”

Too Hot To Handle is Netflix’s Love Island alternative (Credit: Netflix)

5. Netflix UK Top 10 Too Hot To Handle

What’s the synopsis? “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

Billed as a rival to Love Island, the second series of Too Hot To Handle has just started on Netflix, with new episodes dropping weekly.

What are the critics saying? We’ve watched it and our verdict is in!

For a programme that should contain no sex, this randy show puts Ex on The Beach and Love Island to shame.

There’s a hilarious collection of characters whose personalities are set to pure chaos.

It’s pretty easy to compare it to Love Island. But beyond surface level, this series is unique – and a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

Adolf Hitler features in How to Become a Tyrant (Credit: YouTube)

6. How to Become a Tyrant

What’s the synopsis? “Ruling with an iron fist requires an aspiring dictator to know the playbook for absolute power, as history’s despots prove in this sardonic docuseries.”

What are the critics saying? ” How To Become A Tyrant is a strange little show, but it presents some good historical information in a way that’s accessible, even though it’s not always explainable.”

Head back to the cursed town of Shadyside in Fear Street Park 2: 1978 (Credit: YouTube)

7. Fear Street Part 2: 1978

What’s the synopsis? “In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorises Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.”

What are the critics saying? “Perfect for a not-too-overwhelming-but-spooky-enough night of Netflix bingeing on the couch.”

Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham (Credit: YouTube)

8. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

What’s the synopsis? “When US agent Luke Hobbs is sent to England to stop a deadly biothreat, he’s forced to team up with his nemesis, mercenary Deckard Shaw.”

It’s a triple hunk whammy in this instalment of the franchise. Not only can fit fans ogle Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba is in it too!

What are the critics saying? “Despite some jokes falling flat, Hobbs & Shaw is still a thrilling, nitrous-powered charm machine with Johnson and Statham having a hell of a time at the wheel.”

Once Upon a Crime features the first interview with Eliza Matsunaga (Credit: YouTube)

9. Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

What’s the synopsis? “The crime shocked Brazil: Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.”

What are the critics saying? “If you go into Elize Matsanuga: Once Upon A Crime with the right frame of mind, you should be in for a fascinating story.

“But if you’re expecting a real examination of this case, you’re going to be dissatisfied with what you’re seeing.”

Dora heads to the jungle to save her parents in The Lost City of Gold (Credit: YouTube)

10. Netflix UK top 10 today: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

What’s the synopsis? “When her parents disappear during a search for an ancient city of gold, the exuberant teen explorer and her friends head into the jungle to save them.”

What are the critics saying? “A little heavy-handed with its moral messaging, this is nevertheless a self-deprecating and diverse tale of discovery. Michael Peña’s take on rave culture alone is worth your money.”

