The Netflix UK Top 10 is constantly changing, but what’s most popular today (July 27)?

Yes, it’s a new day and there’s an all-new Netflix UK top 10.

Can’t decide what to watch? Then fear not, as we’ve rounded up what critics are saying about the most-watched shows and films on Netflix right now.

They might be trending on the Netflix Top 10 in the UK, but are they worth your time?

Find out below.

Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix UK Top 10 today: 1. Suicide Squad

What’s the synopsis? “A secret government official releases the world’s worst super villains from prison to have them stop an impending apocalypse in exchange for freedom.”

Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie star in this 2016 blockbuster.

What are the critics saying? Rotten Tomatoes didn’t exactly give the film a glowing review.

“Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren’t enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters and choppy directing,” was the general consensus!

Blood Red Sky has won rave reviews from critics (Credit: Netflix)

2. Blood Red Sky

What’s the synopsis? “When a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight, a mysteriously ill woman must unleash a monstrous secret to protect her young son.”

What are the critics saying? “It’s the type of plot that screams action-horror spectacle, yet this high-altitude thriller defies expectations from the start.

“A beating heart of familial love pumps through the veins of this intense horror-thriller with a vicious take on vampire lore.”

Chernobyl 1986 is streaming now (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix UK Top 10 today: 3. Chernobyl 1986

What’s the synopsis? “After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.”

What are the critics saying? “Chernobyl 1986 may not get out of the trappings or the cliches of disaster films, but with well-designed action scenes, heartfelt emotions, and the portrayal of the human psyche, this is worth watching.”

Saucy Sex/Life is still riding high in the top 10 (Credit: Netflix)

4. Sex/Life

What’s the synopsis? “A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasising about crashes back into her life.”

What are the critics saying about Sex/Life? According to the general consensus on Rotten Tomatoes: “Suffocating its more provocative ideas with steamy interludes and melodramatic writing, this erotic drama is too obsessed with sex to ever fully come to life.”

There’s also a lot of talk about leading man Adam Demos and if his penis in that shower scene is real!

Jack returns for series 3 of Virgin River (Credit: YouTube)

5. Virgin River

What’s the synopsis? “Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.”

Read more: What is Virgin River about and why do you NEED to watch it?

What are the critics saying about Virgin River? “Couldn’t wait for season 3 and theyitdefinitely did NOT disappoint. One day and almost finished watching. Every scene so naturally done. And every bit of scenery shown is so beautifully calming.

“GREAT job AGAIN to the writers and storytellers of this show. The cast bring it all to life so effortlessly. Bring on season 4!” said one fan.

Never Have I Ever series 2 has dropped (Credit: Netflix)

6. Never Have I Ever

What’s the synopsis? “After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.”

Read more: Everything that’s arriving on Netflix this August

What are the critics saying about season 2 of the Mindy Kaling show? “Binged watched the entire second season in one go and it’s been a hell of a ride.

“I feel like the second season had so much more to offer and I’ve gotten a little more attached to the chaotic life of Devi Vishwakumar.”

Join Peppa, George and Mummy and Daddy Pig for all-new episodes (Credit: Netflix)

7. Peppa Pig

What’s the synopsis? “Join plucky piglet Peppa and her family and friends for everyday adventures that prove there’s learning and laughter to be had anywhere you look.”

What are the critics saying? It’s a mixed bag for the pig who loves jumping in muddy puddles. Some critics think it’s “truly terrible”, while others are “in love” with Peppa!

Cute animated film Storks (Credit: Netflix)

8. Storks

What’s the synopsis? “Junior and his fellow storks only deliver packages now, but they’ll have to make an exception when one very special baby order squeaks through.”

What are the critics saying? “Colourful animation and a charming cast help Storks achieve a limited liftoff, but scattershot gags and a confused, hyperactively unspooled plot keep it from truly soaring.”

Ben Affleck stars in The Accountant (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix UK Top 10 Today: 9. The Accountant

What’s the synopsis? “Not only is this accountant able to dig deeply into a company’s books, he’s also an expert assassin, and his new client can use both skills.”

Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick star in this 2016 crime thriller.

What are the critics saying? “A fantastically convoluted, over-extended but watchable action thriller whose many dangling loose ends, subplots and side characters are finally tied up with a showy flourish.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is delighting He-Man fans (Credit: Netflix)

10. Masters of the Universe: Revelation

What’s the synopsis? “After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.”

What are the critics saying? “The new Netflix series honors its predecessor in ways notable and sly, while also humanizing its larger-than-life heroes and villains. Kids of the ’80s, rejoice.”

For more Netflix content, visit our dedicated page here.

What will you be watching from the Netflix Top 10 UK? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.