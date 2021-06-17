The Netflix UK Top 10 is constantly changing, but what’s most popular today (June 17)?

Sweet Tooth is a big hit in the UK (Credit: Netflix)

1. Netflix UK Top 10 today: Sweet Tooth

What’s the synopsis? “When the apocalypse arrived, so did the human-animal hybrids. Meet Gus: part boy, part deer, all heart.”

What are critics saying? Sweet Tooth has scored rave reviews from critics, currently standing at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

And it’s occupied the top spot on Netflix solidly for what feels like years now!

Lupin, Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

2. Lupin

What’s the synopsis? “As a teenager, Assane Diop’s life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.”

What are the critics saying? Considering watching the French show involves reading subtitles for most Brits, it scores an impressive 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’d prefer to watch Lupin in English, here’s how.

New episodes of Workin’ Moms will keep die-hard fans entertained (Credit: Netflix)

3. Workin’ Moms

What’s the synopsis? “Maternity leave is over and it’s time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto.”

What are the critics saying? It’s got a Rotten Tomatoes score of 74% and critics say the fifth season will have loyal viewers hooked.

All five series are streaming on Netflix if you fancy a binge watch and a giggle.

And it must be doing something right because it’s jumped a couple of places overnight.

Wish Dragon is a treat for all the family on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

4. Netflix UK top 10 today: Wish Dragon

What’s the synopsis? “Determined teen Din is longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend when he meets a wish-granting dragon that shows him the magic of possibilities.”

What are the critics saying? There’a a lot of love for this cute and colourful movie, with an audience approval of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Smith’s son takes centre stage in The Karate Kid (Credit: YouTube)

5. The Karate Kid – Jaden Smith film enters the top 10

What’s the synopsis? “After moving to Beijing with his mother, Dre falls prey to a bully, so he takes lessons from a martial arts master in this remake of the 1984 classic.”

The 2010 film stars Will Smith’s son Jaden, Jackie Chan and Taraji P Henson – and it’s a remake of the original.

It’s got a so-so rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, but one critic praised Chan’s performance, saying he “shines” in the movie.

Another added: “Keeping comparisons to a minimum, this is a competent and enjoyable film in its own right.”

Early reviews for Devil Below haven’t been very positive (Credit: YouTube)

6. The Devil Below

What’s the synopsis? Action centres around a number of mysterious disappearances that have happened in a coal mining town in this thriller.

Will Patton (The Good Wife, 24) plays Schuttmann, a miner who lost his son to whatever it is that’s been snatching people in town.

Charging himself with the task of ensuring the safety of whoever dares enter the town, Schuttmann is the man standing between this creature and those who have yet to become its victims.

However, a quartet of adventurers soon get in over their heads as they come to explore the mystery.

What are the critics saying? It’s too early for a full Rotten Tomatoes score, but some of the first reviews aren’t that great, it has to be said.

One posted: “There’s a certain hell that viewers will experience if they watch The Devil Below to the very end. And that’s the hell of knowing that they wasted time watching this idiotic and boring movie.”

Lucifer is a devilishly good watch (Credit: Netflix)

7. Lucifer

What’s the synopsis? “He’s the devil, but don’t hold that against him. He also helps solve murders and runs one hell of a nightclub.”

What are critics saying? Reviewers are loving this edgy series of Lucifer starring Miranda hunk Tom Ellis, with it currently standing at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tune in, swoon away and thank us later!

Awake is starting to slip down the top 10 (Credit: Netflix)

8. Awake

What’s the synopsis? “After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a trouble ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.”

What are critics saying? Unfortunately, the critics said: “A scattered and shallow disaster flick, Awake will have audiences reaching for the snooze button.” It could only muster a 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

CoComelon is back in the Netflix chart (Credit: YouTube)

9. CoComelon

A re-entry after dropping out of the top 10 earlier this week.

What’s the synopsis? “Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

What are the critics saying? “Cocomelon is extremely helpful. This show taught my 20-month-old daughter the meaning of yes and no. The songs can become annoying for the adult brain, but remember it’s for children, not adults.”

Friends is still holding firm (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix UK Top 10: 10. Friends

What’s the synopsis? “Love, laughter and the best friends you could ask for. Just like real life. But with really nice apartments.”

What are critics saying? Surprisingly, Friends was never a huge critical hit, currently standing at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s holding firm in the Netflix chart though, most likely riding high on the hype of the recent reunion special.

