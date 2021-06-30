The Netflix UK Top 10 is constantly changing, but what’s most popular today (July 1)?

Yes, it’s a new month and an all-new Netflix UK top 10.

Can’t decide what to watch? Then fear not, as we’ve rounded up what critics are saying about the most-watched shows and films on Netflix right now.

They might be trending on the Netflix Top 10 in the UK, but are they worth your time?

Find out below.

Too Hot To Handle is Netflix’s Love Island alternative (Credit: Netflix)

1. Netflix UK Top 10 Too Hot To Handle

What’s the synopsis? “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

Billed as a rival to Love Island, the second series of Too Hot To Handle has just started on Netflix, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Read more: Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle spin-off Extra Hot

What are the critics saying? We’ve watched it and our verdict is in!

For a programme that should contain no sex, this randy show puts Ex on The Beach and Love Island to shame.

There’s a hilarious collection of characters whose personalities are set to pure chaos.

It’s pretty easy to compare it to Love Island. But beyond surface level, this series is unique – and a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

Saucy Sex/Life has been knocked off the top spot (Credit: Netflix)

2. Netflix UK Top 10 today: Sex/Life

What’s the synopsis? “A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasising about crashes back into her life.”

What are the critics saying about Sex/Life? According to the general consensus on Rotten Tomatoes: “Suffocating its more provocative ideas with steamy interludes and melodramatic writing, this erotic drama is too obsessed with sex to ever fully come to life.”

There’s also a lot of talk about leading man Adam Demos and if his penis in that shower scene is real!

The true crime series has got rave reviews (Credit: YouTube)

3. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

What’s the synopsis? “A shocking murder in rural Ireland sets off an increasingly convoluted quest for justice that spans decades and cuts across national borders.”

The true crime series is based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French woman found dead near her West Cork holiday home.

What are the critics saying? “Another solid true crime documentary on Netflix.”

If you’re in the mood for a movie, you won’t go far wrong with Angry Birds 2 (Credit: YouTube)

4. The Angry Birds 2 Movie

What’s the synopsis? “Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

What do the critics say? Forget the critics, one of the characters is voiced by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, so we’re in!

Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood slips down the chart (Credit: YouTube)

Netflix UK Top 10 today: 5. Fatherhood

The new Kevin Hart comedy which knocked Sweet Tooth off the top spot is slipping down the charts.

Bad luck Fatherhood. Still, it’s holding firm at number five.

What’s the synopsis? “A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. Inspired by a true story.”

What are the critics saying? With a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 75%, it appears it’s worth a watch.

“Kevin Hart showcases a wide range of emotions as Fatherhood does a nice job of pulling on your heartstrings,” said one fan.

Looking for a more grown-up film? Try Casey Affleck’s Gone Baby Gone (Credit: YouTube)

6. Gone Baby Gone

What’s the synopsis? “When a four-year-old girl vanishes from a rough Boston neighbourhood and cops offer little help, her family hires two private detectives to find answers.”

Read more: Everything arriving on Netflix in July 2021

The 2007 film – Ben Affleck’s directorial debut – stars Casey Affleck and Morgan Freeman.

What are the critics saying? Rotten Tomatoes LOVED it, with a score of 94%.

“A superior, haunting thriller of abduction, deception and ethical dilemma with a sobering ending – a moral quandary that demands strong debate outside the cinema,” said one fan.

Sweet Tooth is a big hit in the UK (Credit: Netflix)

7. Sweet Tooth

What’s the synopsis? “When the apocalypse arrived, so did the human-animal hybrids. Meet Gus: part boy, part deer, all heart.”

Read more: Must-see fantasy shows to fill your Sweet Tooth-shaped hole

What are critics saying? Sweet Tooth has scored rave reviews from critics, currently standing at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It occupied the top spot on Netflix for what seemed like a decade, before starting to slip down the chart…

Seven Deadly Sins makes its top 10 debut (Credit: Netflix)

8. The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement

What’s the synopsis? “When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.”

Five season of the original anime series have now dropped on the streaming service.

What are the critics saying? “There’s good animation, good scenery and nice action to top it all off.

“The characters are well done, though they’re not anything groundbreaking for animes in general. Seven Deadly Sins is a solid watch you should probably check out,” said one reviewer.

Jason Mamoa stars as Aquaman (Credit: YouTube)

9. Aquaman

What’s the synopsis? “Amphibious superhero Arthur Curry learns what it means to be Aquaman when he must stop the king of Atlantis from waging war against the surface world.”

What are the critics saying? Starring hunk of a man Jason Mamoa, the 2018 film boasts an audience score of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Literally a fish out of water movie, Aquaman is a fun and ridiculous underwater ride,” said one.

Lupin, Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

10. Lupin

What’s the synopsis? “As a teenager, Assane Diop’s life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.”

What are the critics saying? Considering watching the French show involves reading subtitles for most Brits, it scores an impressive 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’d prefer to watch Lupin in English, here’s how.

For more Netflix content, visit our dedicated page here.

What will you be watching from the Netflix Top 10 UK? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.