The Netflix UK Top 10 is constantly changing, but what’s most popular today (June 21)?

In a bit of shocker, Sweet Tooth has been knocked off the top spot by a brand-new entry.

Yes, it’s a new week and an all-new Netflix UK top 10.

Can’t decide what to watch? Then fear not, as we’ve rounded up what critics are saying about the most-watched shows and films on Netflix right now.

They might be trending on the Netflix Top 10 in the UK, but are they worth your time?

Find out below.

Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood is the new number one (Credit: YouTube)

Netflix UK Top 10 today: 1. Fatherhood

The new Kevin Hart comedy has knocked Sweet Tooth off the top spot.

What’s the synopsis? “A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. Inspired by a true story.”

What are the critics saying? With a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 75%, it appears it’s worth a watch.

“Kevin Hart showcases a wide range of emotions as Fatherhood does a nice job of pulling on your heartstrings,” said one fan.

Jason Mamoa stars as Aquaman (Credit: YouTube)

2 Aquaman

What’s the synopsis? “Amphibious superhero Arthur Curry learns what it means to be Aquaman when he must stop the king of Atlantis from waging war against the surface world.”

What are the critics saying? Starring hunk of a man Jason Mamoa, the 2018 film boasts an audience score of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Literally a fish out of water movie, Aquaman is a fun and ridiculous underwater ride,” said one.

Sweet Tooth is a big hit in the UK (Credit: Netflix)

3. Sweet Tooth

What’s the synopsis? “When the apocalypse arrived, so did the human-animal hybrids. Meet Gus: part boy, part deer, all heart.”

What are critics saying? Sweet Tooth has scored rave reviews from critics, currently standing at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It occupied the top spot on Netflix for what seemed like a decade, before starting to slip down the chart…

Bill Murray’s The Dead Don’t Die hasn’t exactly got rave reviews (Credit: YouTube)

4. The Dead Don’t Die

What’s the synopsis? “A celestial event raises the dead in the normally placid town of Centerville, a situation the police chief and his deputy struggle to control.”

Read more: Must-see fantasy shows to fill your Sweet Tooth-shaped hole

What are the critics saying? The 2018 comedy film certainly has a starring cast in Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. But does it have the credentials to match?

Ouch! The movie has a rating of just 38% on Rotten Tomatoes.

One critic scathed: “Jim Jarmusch’s celeb-heavy zombie comedy promised much – but star wattage and style alone does not a good movie make.”

Lupin, Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

5. Lupin

What’s the synopsis? “As a teenager, Assane Diop’s life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.”

What are the critics saying? Considering watching the French show involves reading subtitles for most Brits, it scores an impressive 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’d prefer to watch Lupin in English, here’s how.

Dennis Quaid takes the starring role in The Intruder (Credit: YouTube)

6. Netflix UK Top 10: The Intruder

What’s the synopsis? “After moving into their Napa Valley dream house, a couple realises that the strange seller isn’t quite as motivated to move on.”

What are the critics saying? Dennis Quaid’s 2019 thriller might be worth a watch if you’ve ploughed through the rest of the top 10 – it’s got a Rotten Tomatoes score of 68%.

One critic said: “A thriller filled with unnecessary relationship drama that goes nowhere and a message about gun violence that’s instantly tossed aside. Dennis Quaid is the one saving grace.”

Wish Dragon is a treat for all the family on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

7. Netflix UK top 10 today: Wish Dragon

What’s the synopsis? “Determined teen Din is longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend when he meets a wish-granting dragon that shows him the magic of possibilities.”

Read more: Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle spin-off Extra Hot

What are the critics saying? There’a a lot of love for this cute and colourful movie, with an audience approval of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Summer is a new entry in the Netflix UK top 10 (Credit: Netflix)

8. Black Summer

What’s the synopsis? “In the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, complete strangers band together to find the strength they need to survive and get back to loved ones.”

What are the critics saying? “It’s a very exciting, interesting and different TV show.

“Out of all zombie TV shows, this one is probably closest to what you would expect would happen if the zombie apocalypse would happen in real life.

“The camera work is also great, it makes you feel like you are there.”

Two seasons of the US series starring Jamie King are currently streaming on the platform.

Rotten Tomatoes rates it, with a score of 78%.

Spanish drama Elite is another new entry in the top 10 (Credit: YouTube)

9. Elite

What’s the synopsis? “When three working-class teens enrol in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

What are the critics saying? It’s got a Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% so, if you can put up with the words not matching their mouths due to the original Spanish cast being dubbed, then there are four seasons to devour.

“OMG, this season was amazing!” said one fan who clearly binged season 4.

“The plot, the new love affairs, characters and themes to be discussed. Everything! The best season without a doubt.”

New episodes of Workin’ Moms will keep die-hard fans entertained (Credit: Netflix)

10. Workin’ Moms

What’s the synopsis? “Maternity leave is over and it’s time for these four moms to return to work while navigating kids, bosses, love and life in modern-day Toronto.”

What are the critics saying? It’s got a Rotten Tomatoes score of 74% and critics say the fifth season will have loyal viewers hooked.

All five series are streaming on Netflix if you fancy a binge watch and a giggle.

And it must be doing something right because it’s holding firm in the chart’s top three.

For more Netflix content, visit our dedicated page here.

What will you be watching from the Netflix Top 10 UK? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.