Netflix announce new emotional thriller ERIC from writer of The Split

Fans of The Split finally have something to look forward to – writer Abi Morgan has written a new Netflix series called ERIC and the cast looks cracking.

The thriller will air on Netflix later this year, and features some pretty high-profile names in it.

Benedict Cumberbatch will lead the cast of ERIC alongside an iconic actor from The Wire.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming thriller, from the creator of The Split.

Benedict Cumberbatch will lead the cast of ERIC on Netflix (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

What is the plot of ERIC on Netflix?

ERIC is an emotional thriller set in 1980s New York.

It follows the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school.

Vincent is one of New York’s leading puppeteers and famous for creating a hugely popular children’s TV show, called Good Day Sunshine.

Vincent struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, and becomes increasingly distressed and volatile.

Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, Vincent clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, called ERIC.

A fraught Vincent convinces himself that if he can get ERIC on TV, then Edgar will come home.

However, his obsession begins to alienate his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him…

Netflix describe it as both “a tense thriller and an intimate portrait of a delusional father searching for his child, shadowed by a monster named Eric”.

Where is ERIC filmed?

Cast of crew of ERIC are currently filming in location in New York, where the show is set.

Other scenes are also being shot in Hungary.

The Wire star Clarke Peters will play George Lovett in ERIC on Netflix (Credit: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com)

How many episodes is ERIC on Netflix?

ERIC will be a limited series on Netflix.

There will be six episodes.

Each episode will be 60 minutes long.

Who wrote ERIC?

BAFTA and Emmy-winner Abi Morgan wrote and created ERIC.

Abi – who was appointed OBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to theatre and screenwriting – is known for writing the excellent ED! favourite The Split.

Writer Abi Morgan is also known for Shame, The Iron Lady, River and The Hour – the latter two being some of the most underrated TV dramas of all time.

She works as an executive producers on the series, too.

Abi Morgan says: “ERIC is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good, bad, and ugly world of Vincent, a genius puppeteer on one of America’s leading kids TV shows.

“The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister and Netflix, is irresistible.

“I feel fortunate to be working at a time of such great creativity in our industry.

“Fingers crossed ERIC will be a welcome addition.”

Meanwhile, executive producers Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke said: “When Abi first pitched ERIC to us it gave us goosebumps.

“It is an extraordinary piece of writing, inspired by Abi’s experience of New York in the mid 1980s, a city rotten to its core but on the cusp of change.

David Denman plays Matteo Cripp in Netflix’s ERIC (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Who plays Vincent Anderson in ERIC?

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Vincent Anderson, one of New York’s leading puppet makers and puppeteers, whose son goes missing.

Highly intelligent, charismatic yet narcissistic, Vincent is professionally volatile and privately neglectful of his wife Cassie and young son, Edgar.

Of course, British actor Benedict is known for TV roles including Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, and Patrick Melrose in the series of the same name.

His film career is immense, and includes leading roles in Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game, The Power of the Dog, and Hawking.

Who’s in the cast of ERIC on Netflix?

Gaby Hoffmann plays Cassie Anderson, Vincent’s neglected wife, and a warm and loving mother to Edgar.

Actress Gaby is known for playing Gaby Stepjak in the TV series Someone Like Me, Caroline Sackler in Girls, and Rose Pfefferman in Transparent.

She’s been in dozens of films, including Uncle Buck, 200 Cigarettes, Perfume, and Wild.

McKinley Belcher III stars as Detective Michael Ledroit, a leading detective in missing persons.

Ledroit works daily to hide his sexuality and life with long-term lover William but when his secret becomes an obstacle at work, Ledroit must choose between protecting his identity and solving a case.

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Agent Trevor Evans in Ozark.

The Walking Dead actor Dan Fogler stars as Lennie Wilson, Vincent’s best friend and colleague.

The Wire’s Clarke Peters stars as George Lovett, the super of the apartment building where Edgar lives.

Newcomer Ivan Morris Howe portrays nine-year-old boy Edgar Anderson in his first ever TV role.

Chloe star Phoebe Nicholls stars as Anne Anderson, Vincent’s mum.

Mare of Easttown’s David Denman portrays Captain Matteo Cripp, Ledroit’s eagle-eyed boss and captain of the station.

Meanwhile, Bamar Kane stars as Yuusuf Egbe, Adepero Odyue plays Cecile Rochelle, Alexis Molnar plays Raya, and Roberta Colindrez stars as Ronnie .

Writer Abi Morgan has penned ERIC, coming soon to Netflix (Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images

When is ERIC coming to Netflix?

ERIC is currently in production.

We can hope to see the six-parter arrive on Netflix later in 2023.

Watch this space!

ERIC will air on Netflix sometime in 2023.

