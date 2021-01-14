The tragic death of Elisa Lam is to be retold in an upcoming Netflix docu-series.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will air in February.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Elisa Lam’s tragic death will be the focus of a new Netflix documentary (Credit: YouTube)

Who was Elisa Lam?

Elisa was a young Canadian student.

Her parents called her by her Cantonese name, Lam Ho Yi.

Elisa was born in Vancouver, British Colombia, in April 1991.

She was the daughter of emigrants from Hong Kong and was studying at the University of British Columbia.

First of all, she arrived in LA on January 26 2013 while travelling.

She subsequently checked into the seedy Cecil Hotel.

However, she did not check out as scheduled on January 31 2013.

Her parents called the Los Angeles Police Department, who launched a missing persons investigation.

Finally, a maintenance worker found her naked body on the morning of February 19.

She was floating in one of four 1,000-gallon water tanks on the roof.

How old was she when she died?

Elisa was just 21 when she died.

If she were alive today, she would be approaching her 30th birthday.

What happened to Elisa Lam? (Credit: YouTube)

How did she die?

On February 21 2013, the LA coroner’s office issued a finding of accidental drowning.

Her bipolar disorder was a significant factor, according to the report.

Most noteworthy, there was no evidence of physical trauma, sexual assault or suicide.

Was Elisa murdered?

Police say she was not killed.

However, there are still many conspiracy theories due to her mysterious death.

Some believe she was being chased, while others suggest she was on hallucinogenic drugs.

Elisa Lam’s disappearance ignited a missing persons investigation (Credit: YouTube)

Video of Elisa Lam in lift

Elisa acts strangely in CCTV footage filmed on February 1 2013 (see below).

She walks into a lift in the hotel, wearing a red hoodie and presses lots of buttons.

No one follows Elisa into the lift.

Finally, she steps out again and leaves the lift.

As a result of her strange behaviour, the video is unsettling to watch.

Did Elisa take her own life?

Elisa was on medication for bipolar disorder and depression.

She had no history of suicidal ideations or attempts, according to her family.

Elisa discussed her struggle with mental illness in a blog called Ether Fields.

In a January 2012 blog post, she described a recent relapse at the start of the school term.

The Cecil Hotel’s lawyer would later describe her behaviour as “odd”.

While some believe she had a psychotic episode.

Elisa Lam’s disappearance caused a media frenzy (Credit: YouTube)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on Netflix

The new Netflix Elisa Lam documentary series will investigate infamous crime scene locations.

The first series will focus on the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Even more weird is that Richard Ramirez, aka the Night Stalker, also stayed at the infamous hotel.

What other crimes took place at the Cecil Hotel?

In 1964, Goldie Osgood was raped and murdered in her room.

Police did not solve the crime.

Serial killers Jack Unterweger and Richard Ramirez also stayed at the hotel.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel airs from Wednesday February 10 at 8am on Netflix.

