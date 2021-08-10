Want to be on a Netflix show? Here’s how to apply to series including Love Is Blind

Netflix is launching a brand new way for wannabe reality stars to make it onto their series.
And literally, all you need is a smartphone and some charm!
The new website is on the lookout for new contestants on some of the streaming service’s most beloved shows.
Ready to marry a stranger on Love Is Blind? Have your world changed forever with a Queer Eye makeover? Or to fall headfirst into ‘lava’ on TV with a metagame of Floor Is Lava?
These guys have you covered, here’s what you need to know.
What Netflix shows can I apply to be on?
Currently, Netflix is looking for new stars for the following shows:
- Nailed It!
- Queer Eye
- The Circle
- Love Is Blind
- Dream Home Makeover
- Floor Is Lava
- Roaring Twenties
- Get Organised With The Home Edit
- Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo
- Too Hot To Handle
- The American Barbecue Showdown
- Indian Matchmaking
Read More: Check out our latest Netflix content here
How do I apply?
To apply for a new series, head to NetflixReality.com and fill in all the info – starting with the kind of show you’re interested in being part of.
They also ask for your name and pronouns.
Next up, you’ll need to upload a video introducing yourself to the team.
Your video should be:
- Shot in portrait mode (vertical) – a selfie video is perfect.
- No more than one minute long
- Please include your name, age and where you are from.
- Accepted video formats:.mp4, .webm, .mov
- Up to 250 MB in size
After that, you just need to kick back and wait for someone to contact you!
Think you’ve got what it takes? Good luck, future reality stars.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.