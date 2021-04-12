Ness in Too Close is played by up and coming British actress Thalissa Teixeira.

Born in Bradford, she lived in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo until the age of seven.

Returning to the UK aged eight, she has remained here ever since.

Trained at Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Thalissa has appeared in major stage productions, television series and a blockbuster movie.

Here we take a deeper look at her roles and rise to fame.

Thalissa Teixeira as Ness in Too Close?

Thalissa plays the ‘best friend’ of Connie Mortensen, Ness Jones.

We learn about her character through flashbacks, and discover she was both Connie’s closest pal and neighbour.

Connie (played by Denise Gough) has been accused of a shocking crime.

But she claims she has no memory of any of it.

Dr Emma Robertson (played by Emily Watson) is a forensic psychiatrist tasked with rejigging Connie’s memory.

But a dangerous game of mind games ensues, and you’ll be left scratching your head with regards to who is the manipulator and who is the manipulated.

How old is Thalissa Teixeira?

Thalissa is believed to be around 28 as of April 2021.

Who did she play in The Musketeers?

Thalissa appeared in nine episodes of the television series The Musketeers in 2016..

The actress played the character Sylvie, and it was her first television role.

Previously she’d starred in several prestigious plays, at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre and the Old Vic.

Was she in Trigonometry?

Yes, Thalissa starred in Trigonometry as the character Gemma. This 2020 BBC Two comedy drama explores a polyamorous relationship.

Gemma and her partner Kieran welcome a female lodger into their home, but they soon both fall in love with her.

While speaking to The Guardian, Thalissa said of the series: “It’s funny: so many people are wanting to use the term ‘controversial’ because it’s about three people falling in love together, but it’s never been a word we used.”

What else has she been in?

Thalissa’s TV and stage career is extensive at this point.

But she also had a small role in a major Hollywood blockbuster – Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019.

Here she played Rosie’s nanny.

You may also recognise her for starring alongside Maisie Williams in Two Weeks to Live or as Florida in the thriller series Baghdad Central.

What’s next for the actress?

According to Thalissa’s IMDB she has the role of Madge Shelton in the upcoming Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn.

While speaking to the Evening Standard, the actress said that she has many work opportunities coming her way.

And that she’s amazed at how different scripts are since the pandemic.

She explained: “They have bizarre plot lines and are more avant garde, because we are in a time where everything doesn’t make sense.

“There is something so large going on at the moment and people are at home sitting with the horrible, not getting distracted by going out with friends, where they tell themselves it doesn’t matter and they will feel better. “This is requiring people to reflect on humanity and understand high emotion and it is coming out in the writing.”

When is Too Close on ITV?

Too Close starts on Monday April 12 at 9pm on ITV.

The series’ remainder episodes will air on consecutive days this week.

Once aired, you will be able to stream all three episodes on ITV Hub.

