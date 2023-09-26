Neil Jones issues warning to Strictly 2023 stars ahead of this weekend after not getting a partner

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones issued a warning to this year’s stars, after not getting a partner ahead of elimination week.

The professional dancer was left without a celebrity partner yet again for the upcoming season of the popular BBC show.

While Neil praised all 15 contestants, he admitted being “nervous” for the stars.

Neil has warned the Strictly 2023 celebs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Neil Jones on Strictly 2023

Speaking with Metro, he revealed his fears and issued a soft warning to the talented contestants.

“Everyone has to be aware that no one’s safe but they’ve got to enjoy it, the key thing is that the audience sees them enjoying it,” he said. “They’re lovely, the whole group of them are the nicest people. I’m excited for this week, it’s going to be the first results show but I’m also very nervous for them all because you never how it’s going to go. It’s one of the strongest week ones we’ve ever had. I’ve never seen it that strong before, not just in quality but in entertainment value.”

Ellie and Krishnan surprised him the most

“There were so many moments, Ellie [Leach],” he said. “I wasn’t expecting that she could dance that well. We saw a little bit in the group dance before but we didn’t see all of that.”

Krishnan Guru Murty performs on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

He added: “There were so many numbers, I was just like… and Krishnan [Guru-Murthy], there was so much musicality, Eddie [Kadi]… I was just like this is not going to be an easy year, it’s not going to be easy at all!”

While talking with Radio Times, Neil revealed what he gets up to when he’s not partnered up with a celebrity.

“When you don’t have a partner, a lot of people think you just sit at home. But you really don’t,” he said.

“On Strictly, they make sure you’ve got plenty to do. We’re doing group numbers and music acts, we help out other pros,” he concluded.

