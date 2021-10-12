Neighbours spoilers: Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor lands role

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be making an appearance on the Aussie soap Neighbours.

The British pop star is best known for her catchy hits including Murder on the Dancefloor and Heartbreak Make Me A Dancer.

Sophie has filmed a cameo appearance with Ramsey Street regular Jemma Donovan, who plays Harlow.

Harlow will be flying over to the UK in the hopes of finding out more about her late mother, Prue, who was played by Denise Van Outen.

However, while here she’ll bump into some faces familiar to the British public, including Sophie.

The singer’s scene was filmed at The Queens Walk near the iconic London Eye.

Neighbours spoilers: Sophie Ellis-Bextor is joining the cast (Credit: Splash)

Neighbours spoilers: Who is Sophie playing?

Harlow is taken by surprise when Sophie, who plays herself, provides some pearls of wisdom around some of her late mother Prue’s actions.

Sadly, viewers will need to wait until next year to see Sophie’s scenes. However, there’s a lot to be excited about!

Furthermore, the UK-centric storyline will also see Harlow reunited with her aunt Harriet, who will be played by BGT star Amanda Holden.

Speaking about her appearance, Sophie shared her excitement about meeting the cast.

“Neighbours was a huge part of my school days,” said the star.

“We all watched it, loved it, talked about it. It’s a joy to now be able to say I’ve been in it! Thanks to everyone from the cast and crew for being so lovely. I loved it!”

The beloved soap’s Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, added that the team were “thrilled” that Sophie came aboard.

“We are thrilled with how filming has gone with the wonderful Amanda Holden and Jemma Donovan.

“However, to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor join us is the absolute icing on the cake and we can’t wait to share the storyline with our UK audience next year.”

Harlow will be coming to the UK to learn more about her mother (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Amanda Holden say?

Meanwhile, BGT star Amanda previously gushed about her chance to join the iconic Aussie soap.

She said: “I was glued to our TV for the wedding of Kylie and Jason while cursing Mrs Mangel and praying that Mike and Jane would eventually get together! Meanwhile, not to mention all the other greats over the years.

Read more: Amanda Holden flashes knickers in racy Instagram video

“To now have the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic Australian show is simply fabulous!”

Neighbours airs on weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

Are you excited about the latest Neighbours spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix