Navid Sole from The Apprentice wants to ‘find love and ‘lose virginity’ after being kicked off

Poor Navid Sole from The Apprentice became the latest candidate to hear the dreaded words: “You’re fired” in tonight’s episode (Thursday January 20).

However, the 27-year-old pharmacist now has big plans for his future.

And that includes finding love and losing his virginity.

Navid wants to find love (Credit: BBC)

Navid on his eviction from The Apprentice

Sadly, Lord Sugar gave Navid the boot after he found himself in the final three alongside Akshay and project leader Sophie.

Sophie’s team – Diverse – was tasked with creating a new non-alcoholic drink.

They all decided to create a non-alcoholic beer called Craft and Spice.

However, after failing miserably it wasn’t long before the others accused Navid of not contributing anything to the task.

It was then Lord Sugar pulled the plug.

However, Navid was in an infectiously joyous mood when he spoke to ED! and other journalists.

Despite his exit from the show, the flamboyant Nicki Minaj super fan said he’s looking forward to his next big challenge.

To find love.

“I’m still single, I’ve never experienced love and I’m still virgin,” he said.

“So there’s a lot to me that people don’t know.”

Navid is all smiles after his eviction (Credit: Taylor Herring)

“Sexy time with Navid”

Navid also spoke about being a pharmacist.

“I’ve got this professional side, where I’m at work and I have to be professional.

“After I take off my white coat, I just become Navid – who’s just crazy and wants to have fun.

“Really also wants to experience love because I’ve never had love before from anyone.

He added: “It’s time for me to lose my virginity, just enjoy the ride and for people to have a sexy time with Navid.”

Navid wants a crack at MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Navid?

Finding love isn’t the only thing on Navid post-Apprentice checklist – he wants to try reality TV, especially cookery shows.

“I was trying to learn how to cook because I can’t cook,” he told us. “I cook some [bleeping] food that people get diarrhoea from.

He added: “I made so many people sick from cooking, I’m not an expert chef.”

However, it’s the cookery shows he wants to have a go at.

“I would love to do MasterChef or a cooking show,” he revealed.

“I’d be interested to see what the judges think of me if I think of something exotic.

“I just hope I don’t end up making them sick.”

Navid also wants to give I’m A Celebrity a try because he has phobias and viewers would see a “different side” to him.