Katie Price took to Instagram to mock I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy after the 36-year-old record producer failed his task last night (Tuesday 23 November).

Katie said she felt sorry for the I’m A Celebrity contestant, but then proceeded to poke fun at him in a video for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to see.

Why did Katie Price mock Naughty Boy?

Naughty Boy was Katie Price’s target in her I’m A Celebrity commentary video last night (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s show, Naughty Boy and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy went up against each other in a terrifying trial. The trial saw both stars locked in a trap that was full of maggots, mealworms, and rats.

29-year-old radio presenter Snoochie came out on top, meaning her campmates got to have dinner for the night.

Naughty Boy was asked by I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec how he thought his campmates would react to his loss. Naughty Boy said: “I’m not looking forward to telling them because, you know, we’re in the clink as well.

“But all I can say is, I gave my best,” he added. “And in every challenge and trial I’m gonna give it my best, but sometimes your best isn’t good enough.”

What did Katie say about Naughty Boy?

Katie Price took to her Instagram after the show to post her nightly review of I’m A Celebrity. She began by saying she felt “really bad” for Naughty Boy, but then she started mocking him by saying “he tried his best”.

Katie continued to do an impression of Naughty Boy, saying: “I mean I tried my best. I tried my best. I tried my best.” She then turned to fiancé Carl Woods and asked: “Do you get it?”

“Did you try your best?” Carl jokingly replied.

Later on, though, Katie showed a bit more support for Naughty Boy, especially after he said he wanted to leave.

She said: “If I could sit in front of the Naughty Boy now, I’d be like ‘do not leave the camp’. You can’t win everything. Challenge yourself.”

“I root for Naughty Boy to stay,” the 43-year-old said.

Despite urging Naughty Boy to stay, Katie herself walked after a week when she was last on I’m A Celebrity in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

What did Katie Price’s fans have to say?

Katie Price’s fans were, once again, less than impressed with the model’s I’m A Celebrity commentary.

“Does she ever just sit quiet and concentrate on evaluating her own life and sorting it out instead of evaluating on other people’s?” one fan asked.

“I’m gonna be 100% honest…why you reporting on [I’m A Celebrity]???” another of Katie Price’s followers said.

Some fans were in Katie’s corner though.

“So lovely to see you back on top Katie love to you all,” one fan wrote.

“Looking forward to the next commentary,” another follower commented.

This is the third time in as many days Katie Price has been in hot water following her I’m A Celebrity commentaries. On Monday (22 November) she was slammed for calling this year’s cast ‘non-celebrities’.

Yesterday (Tuesday, November 23) she was also criticised for comparing breaking her feet last year to David Ginola ‘dying’ for 12 minutes following a cardiac arrest during a charity football match.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm.

