Natalie Mitson in The Larkins: How old is the Pauline actress?

Natalie Mitson plays the iconic Pauline in the ITV drama series The Larkins.

Pauline is the local rebel who serves behind the bar and rides a vespa.

With her bright red lipstick and unique sense of style, Pauline certainly loves to stand out from the crowd.

But who is Natalie Mitson and how old is she?

Here’s everything we know about the Pauline actress.

Natalie Mitson from The Larkins made her debut in the feature film The Last Bus (Credit: ITV)

Who is Natalie Mitson?

Natalie Mitson is a British actress who’s best known for starring in The Larkins.

She studied performing arts at Royal Conservatoire Scotland before she was represented by Markham Froggatt & Irwin.

Natalie has made her feature film debut in the 2021 movie The Last Bus.

Some of her work also includes Last Train To Christmas and No Limit.

Pauline has been dating PC Harness in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Who does Natalie Mitson play in The Larkins?

Natalie Mitson plays Pauline Jackson, who serves behind the bar in the Hare and Hound, in the ITV drama The Larkins.

Pauline is also one of Mariette‘s biggest rivals in the series.

However, it did not always used to be this way!

The pair used to be childhood friends, but now they try their best to outdo each other in all aspects of life.

Despite Pauline’s reputation of being a bit of a man eater, the barmaid has been dating PC Harness throughout series 2.

However, after PC Harness arrested Pop Larkin for “burglary”, Pauline decided to withdraw her “sexual favours”.

At least, until he finds a way to release Pop from jail!

How old is Natalie Mitson?

Natalie Mitson was born on 1998.

This means that, as of 2022, she is 24 years old.

Natalie Mitson appears in the Netflix film The Last Bus (Credit: ITV)

What else has Natalie been in?

Natalie recently began her acting career by portraying the role of young Mary in the film The Last Bus.

The film tells the tale of an old man, whose wife just passed away and he uses his free bus pass to travel to the other end of the UK.

But amongst all of his luggage, he’s also carrying a small suitcase with his wife’s ashes in it!

She then gave an excellent performance as Valerie in Sky Original film Last Train to Christmas.

In the film, Natalie acts alongside Michael Sheen, who plays a nightclub manager, Tony Towers.

On a Christmas Eve train home, Tony accidentally destroys his younger brother’s life and must go deeper into the past to save his brother’s future.

Natalie also appears in the film Nefarious and the 2022 film No Limit.

She will also be starring in an upcoming all-female shark survival thriller called Something in the Water, alongside Outlander’s Lauren Lyle.

Natalie Mitson hasn’t revealed any details about her relationship status (Credit: ITV)

Does she have a boyfriend?

Natalie Mitson appears to be single.

For now, the actress has kept her relationship status private and hasn’t revealed any details of her love life.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

The next episode of The Larkins will air on Sunday, November 27 on ITV.

Are you enjoying the second series of The Larkins? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.