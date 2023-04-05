Naked Education slammed as ‘gutter TV’ as adults ‘strip off’ in front of minors

Naked Education is a new show on Channel 4 which uses a “naked brigade” to promote body positivity – but one element of the show has proved particularly controversial.

One segment on the show is called Teen Talk, with the aim of informing teens about their bodies. The first episode focused on body hair, but many viewers complained that adults should not get naked in front of the teens, who ranged in age from 12 to 18.

However, other viewers praised the show for teaching teens about bodies and body positivity.

Naked Education is hosted by Anna Richardson, Dr Alex George and Yinka Bokinni (Credit: Channel 4)

Naked Education: Channel 4 viewers ‘complain to Ofcom’

The segment on the show which featured teens seeing adult naked bodies, hosted by Love Island star Dr Alex George, proved very controversial with many viewers. The teens saw a group of adults’ naked bodies to see variations of body hair, but some viewers said they should not be shown the bodies.

Never once have I put a complaint into Ofcom. Will be my first one.

One person ranted: “Oh give me a [bleeping] break. Is it really necessary for a group of grown adults to be getting their genitals out in front of kids in the name of education? It’s gutter TV, even for Channel 4.” A second viewer also complained: “It’s absolutely disgusting! I’m in shock they have shown this. Never once have I put a complaint into Ofcom. Will be my first one.”

A third person also ranted: “Channel 4’s Naked Education is NOT it. Showing children under 16, MINORS, people, strangers I should say, standing fully naked in front of them. WHY? Absolutely not. They do NOT need to see strangers fully naked to be educated on the body.”

A fourth viewer agreed: “They literally get naked in front of kids. Why oh why is this being allowed?!” Another person also said: “This has nothing to do with education and everything to do with normalising naked adults around FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLDS. Sick.”

Channel 4 viewers are divided about the show (Credit: Channel 4)

The show has sparked a major debate

Other Channel 4 viewers argued that seeing the bodies was important for the teens and that they were being educated.

One viewer said: “What a great show. Just what’s needed especially to show teens what’s normal and perfectly acceptable with our bodies. It’s important that body positivity is broadcast because of what’s seen as the norm online.” A second viewer said: “Only in Britain would they show fully naked people on TV at 8pm, but I love that!! Seems like a very empowering and positive show about tackling insecurities.” A third person also said: “It’s to educate them though… either that or they watch porn online. This is to teach them about real bodies.”

Host Anna Richardson wrote on her Twitter that the show is “educational, emotional, joyous. If you’re curious about your body, and your life’s journey (whatever that may be), then tune in. We all need connection right now.”

