Anna Richardson says she put on weight as she fell for her Sue Perkins.

The Naked Attraction presenter, 50, say she piled on the pounds after moving in with the former Great British Bake Off host, 51.

Anna said in a past interview that she thinks it is normal to put on weight in a new relationship.

Speaking to Closer magazine she said she’s also a bit of a ‘yo-yo dieter’ and is an ’emotional eater’.

Anna says she put on weight after moving in with Sue (Credit: SplashNews)

Anna told the mag: “When you meet someone and fall in love, it’s a fact that 60 per cent of people will put on up to a stone in weight.

“And it’s so true! Having lived with Sue, I felt my weight creep up by about half a stone, just because you fall into that relaxed way of sitting on the sofa, enjoying a few biscuits.”

In fact, she went on to blame Gogglebox, as the couple would regularly watch the popular Channel 4 show with a packet of biscuits or two.

How did Anna and Sue meet?

The couple met at a Halloween party in 2013 and kept their relationship a secret for months.

But after their relationship became an open secret in the press, they confirmed their coupling in 2014.

They’ve been in a committed relationship ever since but haven’t got married.

They also don’t have any children. Anna has said in a previous interview she would like to have children one day.

Anna and Sue have been together for around seven years now (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: “For some time I’ve toyed with the idea of fostering or adopting a child.

“I can only speak for myself, not Sue, but I really want to do the training [to foster] and welcome a child into my life.

“I feel keenly that I’m getting older, that time is running out.”

What’s more, Anna says she doesn’t like to label her relationship with Sue.

Instead, she just wants people to be happy for them.

Speaking to the Mail Online, she explained: “Ten years ago it would have been a big deal to say, ‘I’m in a same-sex relationship’ but these days I think people embrace the fact you fall in love with the individual and it doesn’t matter about the gender.

“Ultimately it’s about who you love.”

Well said – these two are total couple goals.

When did Anna Richardson join Naked Attraction?

Anna has hosted Naked Attraction since the show launched (Credit: SplashNews)

Anna first joined Naked Attraction when it launched in 2016.

She’s been the face and host of the show ever since.

However, she has never personally taken her kit off on the show.

She said she’s just not quite brave enough to do so.

Speaking to The Irish News in 2019, she divulged: “As a 49-year-old, I probably wouldn’t, just because of my generation I don’t think I would have the nuts.



“I’m a really confident person, but I don’t think I would have the nuts to do it.”

When is Naked Attraction on?

Naked Attraction is on Tuesdays at 10 pm on Channel 4.

Episodes are also available to stream on All4.

