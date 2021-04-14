Naked Attraction fans ‘speechless’ after man sends Moonpig card for injuring partner during sex

Naked Attraction viewers were left speechless last night (April 13), after one contestants’ startling confession.

During the latest episode of the Channel 4 show, IT consultant Iain appeared in a bid to find the women of his dreams.

However, fans were gobsmacked as he opened up on his previous bedroom antics to host Anna Richardson.

Naked Attraction contestant Iain left viewers speechless (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Naked Attraction?

The confession occurred as Iain inspected the lower halves of the women.

Iain, who is a part time wrestler, explained: “Being a wrestler, there’s a lot of power involved.

“So this one time, it was all going pretty well, I was putting the power down, and then I slipped out.

“For me it was like punching a shark on the nose, banging against the wrong part you know, for her it sort of bled after that.”

Not flowers, not chocolates… amazing

When asked if he caused a vaginal tear, Iain added: “I sent her a Moonpig card.”

Anna couldn’t contain her laughter as she processed Iain’s apology gift.

She giggled: “Not flowers, not chocolates… amazing!”

And the hilarious moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Anna was reduced to tears over Iain’s confession (Credit: Channel 4)

How did viewers react?

Just like Anna, viewers were left stunned.

One wrote: “Iain sending a Moonpig card to apologise to a woman after performing a vaginal tear has left me speechless.”

A second added: “Nothing compensates a vaginal tear like a Moonpig card. FFS!”

In addition, a third commented: “Sounds like quite the gent, a Moonpig card!! #nakedattraction.”

“I sent her a Moonpig card…” – Jet Fashion is a legend. First time I’ve properly lost it on set 😂#nakedattraction — Anna Richardson 💙 (@AnnaRichardso) April 13, 2021

Sounds like quite the gent, a moonpig card!! #nakedattraction — wicked dog (@animalmad08) April 13, 2021

Teared her vagina but sent her a Moonpig card to say sorry 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #nakedattraction — 𝒥𝒶𝓈𝓂𝒾𝓃𝑒 (@xjasmine15) April 13, 2021

Another shared: “Wait… so he erm caused a tear… and he sent the woman a Moonpig card to compensate.”

A fifth tweeted: “A Moonpig card to say sorry for a vaginal tear… What a gent! #NakedAttraction.”

Meanwhile, Anna took to social media to share her thoughts on the moment.

The 50-year-old presenter said: “I sent her a Moonpig card – Jet Fashion is a legend. First time I’ve properly lost it on set.”

Anna couldn’t contain her laughter (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Naked Attraction on?

The hit Channel 4 series airs every Tuesday.

The controversial dating show sees a male and female contestant choose their dates from a series of naked bodies.

However, faces are only revealed at the very last minute.

Meanwhile, the series previously caused outrage after one male contestant offended viewers over comments about the contestants’ vulvas.

