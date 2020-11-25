Naked Attraction contestant Jessica stunned viewers last night when she revealed an injury she once sustained during sex.
Tuesday (November 24) evening’s episode of the Channel 4 dating show featured the 28-year-old hopeful from Surrey.
Who is Naked Attraction contestant Jessica?
She said on the programme: “My love life is a total shambles, I’ve been on about 50 dates and all of them, quite frankly, were a disaster…
“Ghosting… cat fishing… you name it, I’ve had it. I’m the girl on the sofa with a glass of red wine singing All By Myself.”
Read more: Naked Attraction: Contestant Leanne likens herself to Princess Diana
In the studio, when they revealed the contestants’ bottom halves, Jessica inspected the penises in front of her.
What did Jessica say about her anal injury on Naked Attraction?
Looking at the man on the blue stand, she said: “It’s a nice size, I don’t like anything that’s too big. Once, I did anal and he went straight in and split me, I screamed. I had to go to the hospital.”
I don’t like anything that’s too big. Once I did anal and he went straight in, and split me.
Host Anna Richardson, gobsmacked, said: “What did they do?!”
Jessica explained: “They had to glue me back together.”
How did Naked Attraction viewers react?
On Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe what they were hearing.
One said: “[Bleep] splitting during anal… pass me the smelling salts #NakedAttraction.”
Another said: “There’s being confident and then there’s telling the nation that you split your [bleep] having anal, [it’s] on just another level! #nakedattraction.”
Read more: Naked Attraction: Judith and her ‘cream at the vagina’ broke the internet, says Anna Richardson
A third tweeted: “Oh my god, oh my god, she just said that she doesn’t like a big [bleeps] because she had anal once and got split.”
They added: “Had to go the hospital to get mended! Good god, went in strong tonight with #nakedattraction. Keep it coming.”
What did you think of last night’s episode of Naked Attraction? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.