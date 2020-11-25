Naked Attraction contestant Jessica stunned viewers last night when she revealed an injury she once sustained during sex.

Tuesday (November 24) evening’s episode of the Channel 4 dating show featured the 28-year-old hopeful from Surrey.

Last night’s Naked Attraction featured Jessica from Surrey (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Naked Attraction contestant Jessica?

She said on the programme: “My love life is a total shambles, I’ve been on about 50 dates and all of them, quite frankly, were a disaster…

“Ghosting… cat fishing… you name it, I’ve had it. I’m the girl on the sofa with a glass of red wine singing All By Myself.”

Read more: Naked Attraction: Contestant Leanne likens herself to Princess Diana

In the studio, when they revealed the contestants’ bottom halves, Jessica inspected the penises in front of her.

The Naked Attraction contestant revealed a painful injury she sustained during sex (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Jessica say about her anal injury on Naked Attraction?

Looking at the man on the blue stand, she said: “It’s a nice size, I don’t like anything that’s too big. Once, I did anal and he went straight in and split me, I screamed. I had to go to the hospital.”

I don’t like anything that’s too big. Once I did anal and he went straight in, and split me.

Host Anna Richardson, gobsmacked, said: “What did they do?!”

Jessica explained: “They had to glue me back together.”

The story stunned Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Naked Attraction viewers react?

On Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

One said: “[Bleep] splitting during anal… pass me the smelling salts #NakedAttraction.”

Another said: “There’s being confident and then there’s telling the nation that you split your [bleep] having anal, [it’s] on just another level! #nakedattraction.”

Read more: Naked Attraction: Judith and her ‘cream at the vagina’ broke the internet, says Anna Richardson

A third tweeted: “Oh my god, oh my god, she just said that she doesn’t like a big [bleeps] because she had anal once and got split.”

They added: “Had to go the hospital to get mended! Good god, went in strong tonight with #nakedattraction. Keep it coming.”

What did you think of last night’s episode of Naked Attraction? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.