Naked Attraction is one of the UK’s most infamous shows.

Plenty of contestants have appeared on the show since it began, but some have caught the attention of viewers for one specific reason.

All of them bared a resemblance to someone famous!

Here are the best ones so far from Naked Attraction.

Naked Attraction fans thought Charlie looked like Roman Kemp (Credit: Channel 4)

Roman Kemp

Charlie appeared on the Channel 4 programme to pick a date from six naked girls.

However, viewers found themselves distracted by Charlie himself, as many thought he reminded them of the Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp.

One viewer tweeted: “Why’s @romankemp on Naked Attraction?”

#NakedAttraction bit of a jump from the apprentice to getting your todger out on telly 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/M7Sok8JXLz — charlie ✌️ (@ChaaarlieV) November 10, 2020

Ryan-Mark Parson

The Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parson was forced to deny he was on Naked Attraction in 2020.

Brian went on to pick a date on his mission to eventually lose his virginity, but viewers couldn’t get over the resemblance to Ryan-Mark.

“#NakedAttraction bit of a jump from The Apprentice to getting your todger out on telly,” joked one viewer.

Viewers thought Clare looked like Jessie J (Credit: Channel 4)

Jessie J lookalike Clare

When Clare, a 21-year-old opera singer, appeared on the show, viewers were quick to spot a resemblance to a certain pop star.

Fans rushed to social media to suggest that Clare was the spitting image of singer Jessie J.

“Why is Jessie J on #nakedattraction and disguising herself as someone called Claire,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “She was Jessie J undercover, I have no doubts #nakedattraction.”

Fans couldn’t help but see actor Simon Pegg (Credit: Channel 4)

Naked Attraction’s Simon Pegg lookalike

When Ian appeared on the show, viewers instantly claimed he bared a resemblance to Hollywood star Simon Pegg.

Fans rushed to Twitter, with one saying: “What the [bleep] is Simon Pegg doing on Naked Attraction?”

Another tweeted: “Green reminds me of Simon Pegg, facially obviously.”

While a third added: “Green looks a bit like Simon Pegg.”

Do you think he looks like Martin Comptson? (Credit: Channel 4)

Martin Compston

He’s one of the UK’s most beloved actors thanks to Line of Duty, so fans were shocked when they thought they spotted Martin Compston on Naked Attraction.

However, it was actually just David from Glasgow.

“Purple is a Steve Arnott lookalike #nakedattraction,” said one viewer.

Another tweeted: “Aww Pound Shop Martin Compston’s off #NakedAttraction.”

