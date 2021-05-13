Nail Bomber: Manhunt on Netflix is the site’s latest true crime documentary and will focus on the horrific 1999 London attacks.

Talking to those who witnessed any of the three explosions, Nail Bomber: Manhunt will delve into how bomber David Copeland evaded capture, and his eventual arrest.

It will also take a stark look into hate crimes – with each target a deliberately focused-on marginalised community.

A far-right expert involved in investigating radical groups explains in the trailer that the attacks were a bid to start a race war.

What happened during the 1999 London Nail Bombings?

In April 1999, a far-right extremist set off three homemade nail bombs across London.

Three people were killed, four people lost their limbs, and more than 140 people were injured as a result of the attacks.

Brixton Market on Electric Avenue was first on April 17th, deliberately chosen for its affinity with the Black population.

Brick Lane, Spitalfields was targeted the following Saturday in order to target the Asian community who live there.

The Nail Bomber targeted three London streets in 1999 (Credit: Netflix)

Soho’s Admiral Duncan pub was singled out for being a gay bar in the centre of the city.

On Friday April 30th, at the height of a bank holiday weekend rush, the third bomb went off.

This explosion proved the most devastating, with all three deaths occurring as a result.

Among the deaths was a woman celebrating announcing her pregnancy, and her husband was seriously injured.

Those who experienced the attacks will give their first hand accounts (Credit: Netflix)

Who was the Nail Bomber?

The killer was 22-year-old David Copeland, and he was arrested on May 2nd, 1999.

A Neo-Nazi militant, Copeland was a former member of British National Party (BNP) and the National Socialist Movement.

Copeland was convicted for all three bombings a year later, and given six life sentences.

Read More: Check out more of our Netflix content here

In his confession, Copeland said of the Admiral Duncan attack: “I saw the people I was going to maim and kill.

“I do not feel joy about it. I do not feel sad. I just did not feel anything.”

In 2015, he attacked a prison inmate, where he used razor blades attached to a toothbrush, adding more time to his sentence.

He is not eligible for parole until his late 70s, and is serving his sentence in HMP Frankland, Durham.

The film will shed light on the investigation into the attacks (Credit: Netflix)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt launches on Netflix on May 26.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.