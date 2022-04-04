Naga Munchetty challenges troll for rude comment about her weight

Naga Munchetty challenged a troll who made a rude comment about her weight on Twitter earlier today (Monday, April 4).

Plenty of the BBC Breakfast star’s fans and followers leaped to her defence, collectively slamming the cruel troll.

The BBC Breakfast presenter hit back on Twitter (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Naga Munchetty on Twitter

Naga was subject to a rude comment about her weight by a troll on Twitter this morning.

The rude Twitter user decided to pipe up following a tweet Naga made last night (Sunday, April 3).

In response to an article about crisp sandwiches, Naga said: “I always add ‘ready salted’ crisps to my sandwiches (no other flavour works for me), but never go for a solo crisp sandwich. Each to their own I say.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty distracts viewers with appearance

It was this tweet that the troll decided to reply to. “You look well Naga, but, you’ve gained a few pounds recently. Don’t let it progress…,” they wrote.

Earlier today, Naga quoted the offending tweet, writing: “Thank goodness for people like Paul.”

Naga’s followers showed their support for the star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A number of Naga’s 268.9k followers quickly leapt to her defence in the replies.

“If [user name] knew anything about you and the calibre of woman you are, he would not have wasted his time. And still you rise!” one of her followers said.

“Wow some people really [have] no idea do they!! I know you don’t need any affirmation from me but you are fabulous!” another wrote.

“To be fair Naga… he’s 50% right, you look fantastic!!!” a third tweeted.

“Do people really tweet this kind of stuff?!? I give up! You’re gorgeous, Naga, ignore the haters!” another said.

“Keep up the good work Naga. You are a breath of fresh air,” a fifth tweeted.

Naga’s outfit distracted viewers the other day (Credit: BBC)

Naga on BBC Breakfast

The BBC Breakfast star had viewers seriously distracted with her appearance on the show on Friday (April 1)!

On Friday’s programme, Naga was rocking a brown silk shirt and matching trousers – but some viewers thought she was wearing pyjamas!

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty fires back at troll’s ‘childish’ remark

“Nice to see Naga wearing the pyjamas of a sexy bond villain,” one viewer said.

“What is Naga wearing. We all know from watching Breakfast news over the years how people should appear on BBC Breakfast show,” another grumbled. “Her brown gown just looks ridiculous.”

However, Naga’s outfit did have some fans! “Oh @TVNaga01 looking SLICK AF today in her satin jumpsuit,” one said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.