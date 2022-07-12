Naga Munchetty’s salary ‘revealed’ as BBC ‘splashes out on big pay rises’ for stars

Naga Munchetty and other BBC stars such as Greg James have had their salary ‘revealed’ in the BBC Annual Report.

The report requires the pay of all on-air talent earning more than £150,000 to be disclosed.

And while some top stars have had their wages cut, big names like BBC Breakfast host Naga have received a raise.

Naga Munchetty had a salary increase of over £100k (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

BBC stars’ earnings

Half of the Beeb’s 74 top on-screen and radio earners enjoyed a pay increase last year.

More than £1million in increased pay was handed to top talent.

Media editor Amol Rajan was among them. He is believed to have had an increase of £115,000. This means he takes home around £325,000 a year.

Elsewhere, Radio 1 DJ Greg James came in for a rise of £80,000 to push his salary up to £390,000.

And former England striker Alan Shearer and cricketer Michael Vaughan were given £60,000 and £50,000 more respectively. They are believed to now earn £450,000, and £225,000 each.

DJ Greg James had a pay rise, too (Credit: Radio 1 YouTube)

Naga Munchetty salary

Breakfast presenter Naga is also reported to have received an extra £110,000.

It is thought she earns £365,000 in total for her role on the news show.

New Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire also went up from around £170,000-£174,999 to £240,000-£249,999.

However, that does not reflect any rise she may receive from moving to the BBC2 news show.

Any rise Victoria Derbyshire may receive from her recent Newsnight move is not reflected in the report (Credit: GMB YouTube)

BBC pay decreases

Meanwhile, while 37 stars came in for more pay, 20 saw their pay remain the same.

And Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker were among those whose pay dropped.

Zoe requested a cut during the pandemic, but her voluntary £150,000 pay decrease was only partially reflected in last year’s disclosures as it came midway through the financial year.

However, she is still the second top earner at the BBC with £980,000 a year.

And Gary remains the highest-paid BBC star, earning more than £1,350,000. He had a £10,000 pay drop from 2021.

