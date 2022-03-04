Naga Munchetty has been slammed by viewers following an interview with Dominic Raab on BBC Breakfast.

The Deputy Prime Minister appeared on the BBC One programme earlier today (March 4) to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, viewers were quick to call out Naga‘s “rude” approach towards the MP.

BBC Breakfast viewers were far from impressed with Naga Munchetty (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty criticised by BBC Breakfast viewers

During the interview, the MP went on to defend the government’s cautious approach to sanctioning Russia, following their invasion of Ukraine.

Raab insisted that the UK was increasing the pressure on the country and working to support the Ukraine.

Later on, Naga quizzed the MP over Russian oligarchs – extremely wealthy business leaders – living in the UK.

She said: “Boris Johnson said 100 oligarchs would be sanctioned, are we over sensitive about releasing their names?

“We haven’t had a list yet.”

Raab responded: “We don’t release their names in advance because they’ll move their assets.”

Viewers believed Naga was ‘rude’ to the MP (Credit: BBC)

Naga interrupted: “They’re doing that already… shouldn’t we get on with it?”

As the MP went on to answer the question, the host butted in once again.

Rabb appeared unimpressed by Naga, replying: “Can I finish answering the question?”

How did BBC viewers respond?

Meanwhile, viewers were quick to complain over Naga and branded the host as “rude”.

On Twitter, one said: “Naga’s interview with Dominic Raab was pure arrogance. Who does she think she is. She really needs to change the tone of her voice.”

Another added: “Naga Munchetty is so rude when she interviews, for goodness sake’s let them finish their answer. Just get sick of her interruptions #BBCBreakfast.”

Naga’s interview with Dominic Raab was pure arrogance. Who does she think she is. She really needs to change the tone of her voice. — Stephen Lambert (@teemee112) March 4, 2022

#bbcbreakfast Naga treats everyone like they're something nasty she's just stepped in.. — Auld Bryan (@BCollier2012) March 4, 2022

Naga Munchetty is so rude when she interviews, for goodness sake’s let them finish their answer. Just get sick of her interruptions #BBCBreakfast — diane frances (@bikergirl431) March 4, 2022

@BBCBreakfast To allow Naga Munchetty to constantly speak and interrupt government MP’s the way she does is disgusting, it is not cool! — Ros Walsh (@RosWalshTravel) March 4, 2022

A third wrote: “@BBCBreakfast To allow Naga Munchetty to constantly speak and interrupt government MP’s the way she does is disgusting, it is not cool!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “#BBCBreakfast Naga treats everyone like they’re something nasty she’s just stepped in.”

A fifth tweeted: “Dreadful interview from Naga with Dominic Raab. Kept interrupting with snappy questions Kay Burley style. This is a dreadful and frightening situation and is not helped by not letting ministers finish their sentences.”

It’s just so ignorant!

Another posted: “Why is Naga so damn rude when she interviews government ministers? Her questions are arrogant, derisive and disrespectful. She interrupts the answers and is clearly just ‘digging for dirt’, rather than facts.”

Addressing the host, one said: “@BBCBreakfast why do you always insist on being RUDE and interrupting replies when speaking to our government?? Naga you used to be nice & respectful but now you are almost as low as Charlie, who incidentally also used to be nice & polite. Are you being told to be horrible?”

Another raged: “@BBCBreakfast being rude again Naga. Interrupting and repeatedly saying his name in your questions. It’s just so ignorant!”

@BBCBreakfast why do you always insist on being arsy, RUDE and interrupting replies when speaking to our government?? Naga you used to be nice & respectful but now you are almost as low as Charlie, who incidentally also used to be nice & polite. Are you being told to be horrible? — Gleds (@PabloGLEDS) March 4, 2022

@bbcbreakfast being rude again naga. Interrupting and repeatedly saying his name in your questions. It’s just so ignorant!!!! — Allison Cook (@PracTired) March 4, 2022

A lot of them, Raab included, don't actually answer the question and regularly actually lie. I am glad @TVNaga01 and the like hold them (all parties) to account and it must be unbelievably irritating asking a straight question and getting flannel or lies. — Andy Sharratt (@andysharratt) March 4, 2022

The reality is, people criticise the BBC but in a time of crisis @BBCNews is the only place you can trust & @TVNaga01 is by far the best female news presenter in the country!! Just because people have decided not to like her doesn’t change that fact 💫 — Andy Snowden🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@thesnowdens) March 4, 2022

Some viewers defended Naga

However, others appeared to support the host.

Speaking about the government, one said: “A lot of them, Raab included, don’t actually answer the question and regularly actually lie. I am glad @TVNaga01 and the like hold them (all parties) to account and it must be unbelievably irritating asking a straight question and getting flannel or lies.”

A second added: “The reality is, people criticise the BBC but in a time of crisis @BBCNews is the only place you can trust & @TVNaga01 is by far the best female news presenter in the country!! Just because people have decided not to like her doesn’t change that fact.”

Furthermore, a third stated: “She’s right to challenge Raab on the oligarchs.”

