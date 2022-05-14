Naga Munchetty accused BBC Breakfast co-host Charlie Stayt of ‘ignoring’ her on the show today (May 14).

The moment came about as Charlie stepped outside the studio in Manchester where Breakfast is filmed.

He strapped on a helmet and straddled a bike for a segment about cycling.

But as the item concluded, Charlie rode off into the distance as Naga pondered whether he would return.

Charlie Stayt was accused of ‘ignoring’ Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

Charlie had suggested “tootling off” for a coffee with his interviewee.

Naga, 47, responded by pretending to be exasperated by her colleague teasing he was leaving work early.

“Er, no Mr Stayt,” she objected in mock-annoyance.

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker issues warning to fans after social media scam

“Mr Stayt, you’re due back in the studio,” Naga continued as Charlie cycled away.

Clearly joking, she muttered: “He’s ignoring me again. Again ignoring me. Can someone just go out and get him please?”

Naga continued her gag: “Look, look at that. It’s ridiculous. Seriously, he’s still got one and half hours of broadcasting to do.”

Naga appeared in the studio by herself (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

She even huffed in disgust as she repeated her request for a crew member to chase after Charlie.

“I’m going to get someone to get Mr Stayt back to the studio,” she reassured viewers, still referring to her co-host excessively formally.

“He will be back, trust me.”

How BBC One viewers reacted on social media

The moment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

And it appears that Naga can never, ever win with some people on social media!

One such unimpressed observer claimed on Twitter: “Naga Munchetty having a right old diva-style meltdown #BBCBreakfast.”

Meanwhile, a second failed to see the funny side to Naga’s joke and poked fun.

Naga Munchetty having a right old diva style meltdown #bbcbreakfast — Matey Hopkins (@HopkinsNot) May 14, 2022

“Can someone go out and get him, can someone go out and get him, can someone go out and get him” Naga Hagger flogging a dead horse of a “joke”#bbcbreakfast — simon alcock (@simongalcock) May 14, 2022

I love absolutely love Naga’s cheekiness#BBCBreakfast — Paul Raymond (@PaulRaymond14) May 14, 2022

They wrote: “Can someone go out and get him, can someone go out and get him, can someone go out and get him. Naga Hagger flogging a dead horse of a ‘joke’ #BBCBreakfast.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty issues health update as fans rally round

However, a third added: “I love absolutely love Naga’s cheekiness #BBCBreakfast.”

BBC Breakfast airs on BBC One every day from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.