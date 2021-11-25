Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on BBC Two – where can you find the recipe for pretzel nut brulee tart?

Nadiya Hussein is back with episode three of Fast Flavours on BBC Two tonight (Thursday November 25) – but where can you find the recipe for her pretzel nut brulee tart?

Once again, Nadiya comes up with super-quick flavour hacks to pimp up everyday dishes and take them from the mundane to the amazing.

And one such dish – the pretzel nut brulee – had us salivating.

Nadiya’s back with more recipes (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya pretzel nut brulee recipe – where can I find it?

First up is a new twist on an old classic – a custard tart, but a pretzel nut brulee custard tart.

Double yum to that.

The delicious tart begins with hazelnuts and pretzels – yes, pretzels!

Read more: Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on BBC Two – where can I find the sweet and sour prawns recipe?

She adds the nuts and the salty bar snacks with flour and butter to make a delicious-sounding and ingenious pastry.

After blind-baking the crust, she goes to work on the filling.

A classic custard mixture, she then adds sugar on top of the cooked filling and takes to it with a blowtorch to give it a crispy, brulee top.

So where can you find this recipe? Check out the Happy Foodie website for more.

But have no fear – all the recipes from this episode can be found on the BBC Food website.

Pretzel brulee tart anyone? (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya’s sweet focaccia recipe

Next up, Nadiya bakes focaccia that she says breaks all the rules – a sweet version!

With walnuts and a coffee glaze, it’s one to have with a nice cup of tea.

Mixing the nuts in with the usual bread mixture, Nadiya drizzles the proved dough with coffee-infused oil.

With more coffee-icing, it looks like a winner.

Once again, you can find the recipe after transmission on the BBC Food website.

Nadiya’s rule-breaking focaccia (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours episode three on BBC Two

With more easy-peasy-scrummy recipes (technical term) in the episode, Nadiya once again shows how easy it is to pimp up your meals.

Last week she added tomato ketchup to a prawn stirfry, and the week before she crumbled cheesy puffs onto her mac and cheese.

Read more: Nadiya Hussain: How Fast Flavours star once lost three stone and the unconventional method she used

And this week? Pretzels into a tart case!

With rule-breaking focaccia and other goodies, you can see why we’re loving this series.

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours continues on BBC Two at 8.30pm tonight