Nadiya’s Fast Flavours on BBC Two – where can you find the recipe for pretzel nut brulee tart?

Nadiya Hussein is back with episode three of Fast Flavours on BBC Two tonight (Thursday November 25) – but where can you find the recipe for her pretzel nut brulee tart?
Once again, Nadiya comes up with super-quick flavour hacks to pimp up everyday dishes and take them from the mundane to the amazing.
And one such dish – the pretzel nut brulee – had us salivating.
Nadiya pretzel nut brulee recipe – where can I find it?
First up is a new twist on an old classic – a custard tart, but a pretzel nut brulee custard tart.
Double yum to that.
The delicious tart begins with hazelnuts and pretzels – yes, pretzels!
She adds the nuts and the salty bar snacks with flour and butter to make a delicious-sounding and ingenious pastry.
After blind-baking the crust, she goes to work on the filling.
A classic custard mixture, she then adds sugar on top of the cooked filling and takes to it with a blowtorch to give it a crispy, brulee top.
So where can you find this recipe? Check out the Happy Foodie website for more.
But have no fear – all the recipes from this episode can be found on the BBC Food website.
Nadiya’s sweet focaccia recipe
Next up, Nadiya bakes focaccia that she says breaks all the rules – a sweet version!
With walnuts and a coffee glaze, it’s one to have with a nice cup of tea.
Mixing the nuts in with the usual bread mixture, Nadiya drizzles the proved dough with coffee-infused oil.
With more coffee-icing, it looks like a winner.
Once again, you can find the recipe after transmission on the BBC Food website.
Nadiya’s Fast Flavours episode three on BBC Two
With more easy-peasy-scrummy recipes (technical term) in the episode, Nadiya once again shows how easy it is to pimp up your meals.
Last week she added tomato ketchup to a prawn stirfry, and the week before she crumbled cheesy puffs onto her mac and cheese.
And this week? Pretzels into a tart case!
With rule-breaking focaccia and other goodies, you can see why we’re loving this series.
Nadiya’s Fast Flavours continues on BBC Two at 8.30pm tonight
