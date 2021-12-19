Nadiya Hussain fighting ‘horrific’ health condition for 20 years: ‘It makes me feel like I’m going to die’

TV chef Nadiya Hussain has recently given fans a health update on her anxiety and panic disorder struggles.

Nadiya, 36, who shot to fame in 2015 after being crowned Great British Bake Off champion, often talks honestly about her mental health and how it affects her.

Nadiya has been open about her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks (Credit: BBC)

When did Nadiya Hussain open up about her mental health?

During the 2019 documentary Nadiya: Anxiety and Me, the mum-of-three first spoke out about her condition. She admitted to suffering from debilitating panic attacks since childhood.

It’s a condition she fears she will never overcome. Speaking on the Netmums podcast, Sweat, Snot & Tears, earlier this year, she revealed:

“I thought for a long time about how much I wanted to talk about my anxiety. I was riddled with it since the age of seven and have learnt to live with it.”

“Genuinely I believe you can be successful and motivated and be fragile and have mental health issues at the same time.”

She also admitted to “losing days and weeks” with her children, sons Musa and Dawud, and daughter, Maryam “because she couldn’t get out of bed”.

Nadiya also said: “A panic attack makes me feel like I’m going to die – imagine your whole life thinking you are going to die every single day.”

And, like many of us, the award-winning star also struggled with her mental health during the coronavirus lockdown. She revealed some days she couldn’t “even get dressed”.

Nadiya has carved out a hugely successful career

Bu, despite her battles, Nadiya, who married hubby Abdal in 2004, has carved out a hugely successful career as a TV chef, author and television presenter.

She has written a children’s book of stories and recipes, Bake Me A Story, and novels, including The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters.

Nadiya on the set of her latest cookery show Fast Flavours (Credit: BBC)

And she has fronted a plethora of TV programmes, including her most recent BBC Two cookery show, Nadiya’s Fast Flavours.

The show’s final episode is repeated this Sunday (December 19). It sees the Leeds-born baker celebrating with lemon swirl buns for breakfast and a red velvet cake for tea. Yum!

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours airs on BBC Two, Sunday 19 December, 11.30am.

