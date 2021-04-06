Nadine Coyle appears on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer on Tuesday (April 06 2021), as her former bandmate Sarah Harding battles cancer herself.

Are Nadine and Sarah still friends? And has Nadine moved on from her relationship to Strictly star Jason Bell or single?

Here’s everything you need to know about Nadine, and her own cancer scare.

Is Celebrity Bake Off star Nadine Coyle single at the moment? (Credit: Channel 4)

What does Nadine Coyle do now?

Nadine made her name as one fifth of supergroup Girls Aloud, after forming on talent show Popstars in 2002.

The band – which also included Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh – took a break in 2009, and Nadine released her debut solo album Insatiable.

Girls Aloud reunited for their 10th anniversary in 2012, and the band released the single Something New – which was also the official charity single for Children in Need.

However, amid rumours Nadine did not get along with the other band members, they disbanded for good shortly after.

Nadine continues to work on solo projects, and appeared in the 19th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

How old is Nadine Coyle?

Nadine Elizabeth Louise Coyle was born on June 15 1985.

She is currently 35 years old.

Nadine Coyle and Matt Lucas on Celebrity Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Does Nadine have a boyfriend or is she single?

In March 2021, Nadine revealed that she and ex-Jason Bell are living together again.

Due to Covid, it was easier for them to co-parent if they were under one roof – however, she would not confirm if they are romantically linked.

Nadine was previously engaged to Jason Bell, the father of her daughter Anaíya.

They split up in 2019, after 11 years together.

Speaking to OK! magazine last year, Nadine revealed: “Co-parenting is working really well for us as we always put Anaíya first.

“Jason moved over here when I moved back from LA and he lives up the road.

“We still do lots of things together. We even go away together.”

She also told The Sun: “I adore Jason. He’s great and he’s Anaíya’s daddy.

“Obviously Jason and I spent a long time together but we are very, very close. I see him, like, three times a day.”

Suffice to say, Nadine is not seeing anyone else!

How old is her daughter now?

In August 2013, Nadine announced she was expecting a child.

She further confirmed her reunion with ex-fiancé Jason Bell, who is the father of her daughter.

Their daughter, Anaíya Bell, was born on February 10 2014.

She is now seven years old and lives with her mum and dad in Northern Ireland.

Nadine Coyle, Ade Adeptian, Anneka Rice and John Bishop all hope to win Star Baker (Credit: Channel 4)

Do Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding still speak?

Nadine is reportedly the closest former Girls Aloud member to Sarah Harding, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I speak to Sarah a lot,” Nadine told OK! magazine in March. “There’s a nice harmony going on now with the girls.”

She said of her former band mate: “She’s doing good. She’s got her book coming out! There’s going to be some funny times about our mischief!”

Sarah, 39, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and her fellow bandmates have been supporting her through the tough time.

Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding: cancer scare

Nadine had a cancer scare when she was 17.

The young singer was in the middle of auditions for the TV show Popstars: The Rivals when she found a lump in her breast.

Speaking in the band’s book Dreams That Glitter, she said: “I just kept getting ill and coming out in cold sores with the stress.

“Then I found a lump in my breast. I was getting so ill and run down I thought maybe it was all connected.

“My sister had been through the same thing with a lump in the same place and had to have an operation to have it removed, so it was scary.”

Nadine was very relieved when the results came back clear from the hospital, but she remains vigilant in checking for lumps.

Where is Nadine from?

Nadine was born in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Her parents first noticed her talent for singing at the age of two.

As a young girl, Nadine recorded a demo CD which was distributed to Louis Walsh.

Louis then encouraged her to take part in the Irish version of Popstars.

However, after the TV show discovered she had lied about her age and was only 16 and not 18, she later auditioned for the UK version.

And the rest is history!

Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding: Nadine appears on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Nadine Coyle joins John Bishop, Ade Adepitan and Anneka Rice on Celebrity Bake Off.

The foursome are all hoping to raise as much money as they can for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesday April 06 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

