Nadia Sawalha stuns Linda Robson as she makes confession about her live on Loose Women

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has admitted that she keeps certain things from Linda Robson.

The 57-year-old star made the confession as the panel discussed keeping secrets on the ITV show today (January 21).

During the segment, Linda revealed that she often finds it difficult to keep things under wraps.

Nadia Sawalha made a confession about Linda Robson on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson discuss secrets

According to a report, women can keep a secret for an average time of 47 hours.

Kaye Adams, 59, turned to Linda, 63, to ask for her thoughts on the statistic.

She stated that the her average time of keeping a secret is only 47 seconds.

As the panel erupted into laughter, Linda went on to list past secrets that she has spilled.

She shared: “There’s been loads of things over the years.

“I keep it a secret from the people it affects, like when Lauren was getting married, engaged and pregnant with Lila.

Linda confessed to not being able to keep a secret (Credit: ITV)

“The other grandparents were away, so I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone that she was pregnant. I just told strangers, cab drivers and people working in shops.”

Nadia added: “All the people who would have recognised you!”

Linda went on to admit that she told “everyone” about her I’m A Celebrity stint – despite signing a confidentiality contract.

We mustn’t tell Linda!

She added: “It was the same thing again and it was never going to get back to I’m A Celebrity.”

Later on, Nadia asked: “Do you ever feel like you miss out on some stuff though? Because there are times where we say, ‘Oh God whatever you do we mustn’t tell Linda!”

Appearing slightly disappointed, Linda remarked back: “Oh no, no, you would tell me.”

Nadia comes under fire

Earlier this week, Nadia caused a stir with viewers during a discussion on “verbal violence” towards women.

During the segment, the star began explaining an awful experience endured by her daughter, Maddie, 19.

She shared: “The other night my daughter was at a pub with her friend and this guy came up to her and said give me your Snapchat.

“She said I don’t want to give you it and he said, ‘Well you’re ugly anyway.'”

After sharing another encounter, Nadia added: “That to me, do you know what, people might think this is extreme, but that is terrorism.”

However, many viewers took issue with Nadia’s “terrorism” comparison.

One tweeted: “Yes Nadia what happened to your daughter is comparable to 9/11.”

