Nadia Sawalha suffered a rather unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Friday’s Loose Women.

The presenter, 56, did the entire show yesterday without realising she had been wearing her dress wrong for the whole broadcast.

Nadia rushed to Instagram after filming was complete to reveal to fans how she’d managed the awkward mistake.

The embarrassed TV star lifted up her dress to show fans the part of the dress that she’d not bothered to put on.

What did Nadia Sawalha say on Instagram?

Nadia captioned the snap: “Epic wardrobe fail! Loved my dress on @loosewomen today but something felt a bit odd!!

“My god what a wally?!! I hadn’t realised there was a slip!!”

She added: “I’ve been in lockdown too long! I can now OFFICIALLY no longer dress myself?!!”

Fans rushed to comment on the picture to share their amusement in Nadia’s mishap.

“Ha ha I love this… Epic Fail,” said one.

Another responded: “Eee I bloody love you.. this is top shelf malarkey!”

Nadia is known for posting naked pictures on her social media (Credit: ITV)

Nadia’s daughters speak out

The ITV star is infamous for posting risqué pictures on her social media.

However, it turns out her daughters are keen for her to cut out the cheeky habit.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Nadia admitted: “I think they’d rather curl up and die than me do another one.”

She added: “They don’t actually say to me don’t do it, it’s really weird. They sometimes say: ‘Oh Mum, it’s so embarrassing. And I say that’s the exact reason why I’m doing it because why should we as women be embarrassed, why should we put it away?

“I want them to grow up seeing that and to be joyful as they get older. You know what kids are like, you get to 50 and they go, oh Mum, don’t dance. You just have to laugh about it. All kids do it. I want to be more joyful not less.”

Nadia says she shares underwear photos and videos to promote body confidence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Nadia been up to?

Nadia regularly takes to social media to update fans on her daily antics.

At the beginning of December, the Loose Women presenter left followers in stitches after revealing the difficulty at pulling up her tights.

Documenting her struggles on Instagram, Nadia was wearing just her underwear and tights in a hilarious video.

Complaining about her “saggy crotch” at the time, she said: “Why do you do this to us all tights companies? Have you got any idea what torture a saggy crotch is? Clearly not!

“Do any of you wear tights that you can actually get over your bum with any ease and comfort?

“We need to rise up, girls, and spark a revolution! No more saggy crotches!”

