Myles Stephenson holds back tears as he shares first sign his baby had suffered a stroke

Singer Myles Stephenson was holding back the tears over his son during his television appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Friday’s episode (June 16).

The 31-year-old detailed the moment when he realised his two-year-old son, Shiloh, was having a stroke. Myles revealed his son has hemiplegic cerebral palsy and revealed how he and his partner, Keli, discovered his condition.

Singer Myles was told his son has brain damage (Credit: Channel 4)

After the birth of his son and during the pregnancy, Myles and his partner didn’t notice anything to be cautious of. However, six months after he was born, both of their nurse parents warned them about their son clenching his fists.

As first-time parents, they didn’t think much of it. However, after a visit to the GP and then getting referred, they received their diagnosis.

“We got told he’d had a stroke and that there is brain damage on the left side of his brain and you get shown the pictures, it hit home because you can see the damage,” he said.

Since finding out, Myles revealed he has “been dealing with demons”.

Reality star Myles credits the NHS for their “unbelievable” hard work (Credit: Channel 4)

Myles first rose to fame in 2017 after winning The X Factor as one-fourth of the boyband Rak-Su. The “I Want You to Freak” hitmaker also has a degree in sport science and physiotherapy and has been putting it to use to help treat his son after his muscles were tight and his forearm wasn’t rotating properly.

Myles said it’s the “little things” like picking an object up that are initially difficult for his son.

He gave a shout-out to the NHS who he said have been “unbelievable” since Shiloh’s diagnosis.

“We’ve had a very strong support from our family,” Myles added.

