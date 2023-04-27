I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Myleene Klass responds to ‘snub’ from all of her campmates

Myleene Klass has returned to reality TV for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, alongside Andy Whyment and Georgia Toffolo.

The trio of surprise additions to the ITV series during Wednesday’s (April 26) episode left viewers divided.

Over on Instagram, however, former Hear’Say singer Myleene, 45, made it clear she was excited by appearing again on the show she memorably starred in in 2006.

Was this the return Myleene Klass imagined? (Credit: ITV.com)

She shared an Insta Story that showed her introduction to the 2023 run playing on a laptop. Myleene captioned the clip: “Eeek here we go!”

She also turned to Instagram as she revealed her thoughts on her ‘snub’ from the other campmates that aired later on in the episode.

Myleene was ‘snubbed’ by fellow famous faces (Credit: Instagram)

Myleene Klass on I’m A Celebrity

That awkward moment came as campmates voted on which new arrival they wanted to join them for dinner. Furthermore, that pick would have to participate in a task to win meals for the camp first.

While discussing Myleene as an option, Janice Dickinson reflected: “She’s nice.” And Carol Vorderman chipped in: “I know Myleene well.” Carol added: “She is hardcore and she would try her best, I know that. And I love Myleene.”

She is hardcore and she would try her best, I know that. And I love Myleene.

However, when it came to a camp vote, not a single campmate backed Myleene.

Sharing a clip on online which included the sound effect of crickets chirping, Myleene reacted: “Great start.” Her caption continued: “Can’t wait to meet my campmates. #jungle @imacelebrity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass)

Followers comment on Myleene’s reaction

Myleene’s fans had a range of reactions to Myleene’s jokey assessment.

“Anyone see the tumbleweed blow past?” one person remarked on her post.

Another reassured her: “Tbf, a difficult choice as all three of you would do a brilliant job. Think it was swayed by Toff having been Queen of the Jungle.”

“You win some, you lose some,” commiserated a third person. Furthermore, a fourth told her: “We still love you Myleene.” Someone else claimed: “They never voted for you because they are obviously scared you might win.” Meanwhile another unimpressed onlooker fumed: “Some friend Carol Vorderman!”

Elsewhere, one puzzled follower asked: “Am I missing something here? If you’re in South Africa at the moment in the camp how are you able to to post on Instagram?!?” To which another Insta user helpfully replied: “This show is not live. It was recorded months ago.”

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa continues on ITV tonight, Thursday April 27, at 9pm.

Read more: Inside Myleene Klass’ love life – alleged sex contract offer, divorce and happy-ever-after 2nd marriage

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.