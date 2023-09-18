My Mum, Your Dad viewers work out where they’ve seen Clayton before – another dating show!

Some eagle-eyed ITV viewers have realised that My Mum, Your Dad star Clayton has been on TV before – somewhat unsuccessfully.

The 57-year-old pastoral support officer from Nottingham is currently appearing on the popular dating show hoping to find love. And it’s not the first time he’s bared his soul on national TV.

Clayton was nominated by his son Christian, 35, who wants to see his dad “settle down”, and “find the right person”. But, sadly, he’s not having a great deal of success so far.

A bit like the last time he was on television, two years ago!

Clayton set his sights on Natalie in My Mum, Your Dad (Credit: Lifted Entertainment/ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad star Clayton wants to find love

Clayton is described as “fun, cheeky and energetic” and is looking to find someone family-orientated on ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad.

Asked why his son Christian nominated him for the show, Clayton said: “He felt it’s come to a point where I’ve taken a bit of a time out for a while, in searching for love or having a date.

“He’d like to see me settled with someone I could have a future with. He’s probably thinking, ‘Dad’s been on his own for the last year and a half,’ and he wants to re-light that fire.”

Describing his ideal date, Clayton said: “I like dates where we can hear one another talk. So I like picnic dates. I like being by water, so a lake or the beach or something like that.

“A nice basket of food overlooking some water. I think active dates are better for a second date.”

Clayton also admitted he was “nervous about having to be vulnerable” during the show, adding: “That’s something I don’t do very much.”

Describing his ideal partner, Clayton said: “I’m looking for someone who I find physically attractive – I won’t make any excuses for that – but also someone that’s family orientated. We have a lot of gatherings and BBQs.”

However, despite having an initial date with Natalie, and later setting his sights on Sharon, Clayton hasn’t yet found love on the series, fronted by Davina McCall.

Clayton has previously appeared on First Dates (Credit: Channel 4)

Was Clayton on First Dates?

A handful of ITV viewers have realised that Clayton has been on reality TV before in his pursuit of love. In fact, the grandad appeared on First Dates two years ago. Did you recognise him?

At the time, Clayton was 55 and described as a “divorced father looking for love again”. He joked that he was “growing his beard to look a bit more Idris Elba” and was trying to hide the fact that he was a grandfather of two.

He explained how he was looking for a “confident female”. In the episode, which went out in 2021, Clayton was paired with straight-talking Bunmi, a 40-year-old Nigerian-born business analyst who’d been told that she was “unapproachable”. During their date, the pair connected over their past relationships, and their attempts to rediscover their mojos. Sadly, the pair didn’t find true love, leaving Clayton available to apply for My Mum, Your Dad.

New Series

‘First Dates’@Channel4

Bunmi – 40

Clayton – 55 pic.twitter.com/ie3S3bSpN9 — Rich Opara (@ripplo) May 15, 2023

What did My Mum, Your Dad fans say about Clayton?

A handful of canny ITV viewers recognised Clayton straight away, with one joking: “Clayton is a serial date show contestant. I’m sure he was also on #Firstdates #MyMumYourDad.”

Another said: “Catching up on #MyMumYourDad and I’m sure I’ve seen Clayton before. Maybe on #Firstdates?”

A third confirmed the sighting, saying: “I randomly watched an old First Dates before tonight’s episode of #MyMumYourDad and Clayton was on it!”

“I remember seeing Clayton on First Dates,” commented another, while one more said: “Is it me… Or was Clayton on #Firstdates LOL.”

My Mum, Your Dad airs every weeknight at 9pm on ITV1 until the final episode on Friday, September 22 2023.

