Absent fathers and a ‘snubbed’ mother and daughter: Inside the cosy My Mum Your Dad reunion

The cast of ITV dating show My Mum Your Dad have enjoyed a reunion and they’ve shared all the pics with fans in a huge social media update.

After a tense two weeks, airing every weekday evening, the looking-for-love single parents and the children who nominated them left the mansion and the show.

Some matches were left standing at the end, but did any platonic friendships survive? A series of social media posts has suggested that some contestants may have been snubbed and didn’t attend a reunion party…

My Mum Your Dad fans get social media update

Tolullah left the mansion single still, but that hasn’t stopped her from living her best life. She and her daughter Georgia-Blu took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a reunion party they were hosting.

She captioned the behind-the-scenes video: “Reunion Party!! @georgiablu & I hosted a @mymumyourdaduk #reunionparty at my house!! It was VIBESSS – here’s a taste of what happened. @davinamccall you’re invited to the next one! @itvxofficial #mymumyourdaduk #itvx.”

Fellow contestant Caroline McGirr shared several images from the party with her daughter Karli, who nominated her for the show.

She could be seen laughing, smiling and hugging many of her co-stars in the series of posts on the social media platform. Other show members in Caroline’s images are Natalie, Paul, Mazey, Will, Janey, Roger, Tia and Jess.

Who is missing?

However, eagle-eyed fans will notice several people are missing from the images.

Both the Martins, Martin M and Martin H, were missing, as were Monique and her daughter Taiya.

Viewers might think they are just out of shot but neither Monique nor Taiya were tagged in the images.

It makes sense why the Martins might not be there.

Tolullah refused to pursue things further with Martin H in the show, wanting to see how things developed with Martin M.

Martin M then cooled things off with Tolullah to look into a future with Monique. This resulted in Martin H and Tolullah leaving the show as single as they arrived.

The Martins were involved in a messy love triangle. During the final episode, Monique’s daughter Taiya told her mum she wasn’t best pleased with the way Martin M had treated her, and the pair decided to become friends.

Read into it as you will, but maybe the messy romance in the show impacted invites to the reunion party. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for the next get-together to see who is present.

The show was hosted by Davina McCall and was dubbed the “middle aged Love Island”.

