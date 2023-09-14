Loving the My Mum, Your Dad soundtrack? You can now enjoy all the songs featured on the show

The My Mum, Your Dad soundtrack has got viewers talking this week and there’s a way you can enjoy all the songs featured on the show.

The new ITV dating show, hosted by Davina McCall, started on Monday night and runs for two weeks. It sees parents trying to find love in the Retreat while their children watch on from a Bunker, making all the decisions.

But it seems the show’s soundtrack has attracted viewers as much as the contestants and their stories! And now, one viewer has seemingly discovered where you can listen to all the tunes.

Wanna know that incredible soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad? (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad soundtrack

Whether it’s a bit of Marvin Gaye or some Whitney Houston, there seems to be a song for everyone on the new show. One viewer tweeted last night (September 14) about those asking for the soundtrack.

They wrote: “For all those commenting on the great soundtrack as well as how good the programme is. There’s a Spotify playlist available. Go search it.”

A playlist has been created on Spotify by a My Mum, Your Dad account. It’s currently over three hours long and features a number of the songs which may have featured on the show so far.

The show has been a hit with viewers so far (Credit: ITV)

Of course, we’re only a few days in so more songs will most likely become added over the next week and a half. But at the moment, there’s a number of tunes added to the playlist including The Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News, Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac, Higher Love by Steve Winwood and Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye.

A good bunch of songs!

So how can you listen? You’ll need to download Spotify and create an account. Then you can search ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ and the playlist should come up.

Enjoy!

The parents are hoping to find love in the Retreat (Credit: ITV)

It comes after a lot of viewers were asking where they could find the soundtrack. One person tweeted this week: “#MyMumYourDad please release the soundtrack!!”

Another wrote on X – formerly known as Twitter: “The soundtrack on @MyMumYourDadUK is epic, some proper tunes being played!”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Ok, I confess! #MyMumYourDad has me hooked. Killer soundtrack too. Please don’t think badly of me…”

On the show this week, we’ve seen the parents get to know each other and go on dates. But tonight’s episode (September 14) will see two new contestants enter the Retreat. Will they stir things up?!

My Mum, Your Dad continues on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9pm.

