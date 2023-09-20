My Mum Your Dad hopeful Sharon’s behaviour called out: ‘She needs therapy not a relationship’

My Mum Your Dad fans all said the same thing about Sharon and her behaviour last night (September 19) as the brick wall Elliot had been steadily knocking back down shot straight back up.

The show on Monday night featured the group partaking in a lesson with an intimacy coach. The episode showed Sharon closing off to Elliot and refusing to take part in the challenge.

We can’t say we blame her. After all, we’ll never look at a Chocolate Finger the same way again. On the night Elliot sensed that Sharon was clamming up and didn’t put any pressure on her to move things forward.

However, the following morning she was seen grabbing a coffee and heading out to the garden alone, telling a lovelorn Elliot that she’d speak to him later.

My Mum Your Dad star Sharon has built huge walls that Elliot doesn’t seem able to knock down (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad viewers call out Sharon and her treatment of Elliot

My Mum Your Dad viewers have been steadily tweeting about Sharon being closed off and wasting Elliot’s time, but last night Twitter was awash with viewers urging him to move on because she’s clearly not in the right headspace for love.

Elliot likes Sharon but will it work out? (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Elliot, get to the pub and get the hell away from Sharon.” Another added: “Oh Sharon.. not nice. Stringing him along. You’re not 15.” A third also called out Sharon’s behaviour and said: “Sharon is so wishy washy. She needs a therapist not a relationship.”

“Shazza in the nicest possible way maybe some therapy will help you to realise your qualities and know your worth,” said another, who then added: “Elliot, if things done work out with Shazza there’ll be plenty more offers from the Essex ladies on the outside.”

He’s more than welcome to visit Bath too #justsaying!

