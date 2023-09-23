My Mum Your Dad fans share fears over series 2 following last night’s finale

My Mum Your Dad came to an end last night (September 22), but aside from being desperate to know which couples stayed together, viewers also shared their fears about series 2 of the show.

As yet, no announcement about a second series has been made by ITV. However, that didn’t stop fans of the dating show taking to social media to share their concerns over how it would potentially work.

Roger and Janey were kept in the dark about who the relationship experts really were (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad: Series 2?

ITV hasn’t confirmed if it’ll commission a second series of the dating show – although fans (and us!) are desperate for it to happen.

However, a key part of My Mum Your Dad was the kids acting in secret as relationship experts, pulling the dating strings for their parents behind the scenes.

So how could it work as well as it’s done this year when the parents will already know one of the show’s biggest twists?

One fan commented: “I have loved this show so much! And hope for a second series. But how could they make another one when the parents would know that the kids were watching? Unless they get parents that never watched this series.”

A second agreed and said: “I was thinking, Davina can’t do another series of this because the parents will know the secret trick of the kids.” A third also commented: “Not sure how they’ll do a second series of this because the parents will know they’re being watched next time.” Another commented: “How would a second series work? Wouldn’t the parents now know they’re being spied on by the kids?”

Tia and Zach kept their roles on the show secret from their parents (Credit: ITV)

Who stayed together?

ITV has yet to officially confirm. But rumour has it at least two of the three remaining couples are still loved up!

Host Davina McCall said: “I want to present this show for the rest of my life! I love watching love blossom, and it blossomed very organically and very slowly and sweetly. I’ve been sent photographs of couples since! I’m not going to tell you how many. But there’s a few. The show works. I really am Cupid!”

